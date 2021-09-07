Amazon Fire Tablets and Kindles on Sale Get it now

The best perk about Amazon devices is the price. The company’s tablet lacks power but they compensate by selling at a price almost too low to be real, especially when you consider that they’re currently on sale. The Kindles, however, are an entirely different story. These devices are more costly and less frequently on sale, which makes them even more attractive.

The best time to buy any Amazon device is Prime Day, when they’re usually about half off, but right now Fire Tablets and Kindles are 30 percent off, which is about as good of a deal as you’ll find outside of Prime Day. To find the best deal for you, make sure to check out our guide to choosing the perfect Kindle or Fire Tablet.

- Advertisement -

Gear Readers: Special Offer 1 Year Subscription to WIRED at $5 (25 %)You can access the WIRED.com and print magazines at no additional cost. Unlimited access to WIRED.com, as well as our printed magazine (if desired). Subscribers support the daily work that we do.

We may be compensated if you make a purchase using the links within our stories. It helps us support journalism. Learn more.

Deals on Kindle

Amazon Kindle Amazon Photograph

- Advertisement -

The entry-level Kindle is still a reliable ebook reader. This model also includes a backlight that illuminates the E-Ink 6-inch touchscreen. It’s our favorite Kindle for the money. It’s only $5 less than the Prime Day price, which is close to this Kindle’s best-selling price. You will get three months free with the Kindle Unlimited deal. This gives you unlimited access to a huge library of ebooks. After three months, Kindle Unlimited costs $10 per month. Set a reminder and cancel if it is not convenient for you.

It is worth upgrading to the Paperwhite because of its waterproofing and higher resolution screen. It costs less than the plain Kindle and allows you to enjoy the pleasures of reading at the beach or in the bathtub. It has a flush display and is IPX8 rated, meaning that it can be submerged in water up to 2 metres for up to two hours. Read more about its features here.

The Kindle Kids Edition is the basic Kindle at the top of this list with some parental controls and–more importantly–Amazon’s two-year worry-free guarantee. Amazon guarantees that if your Kids Edition Kindle falls down stairs due to your child trying to bounce it like a slinky on the stairs, Amazon will replace it. This alone makes it worth paying the additional money. You also receive a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ which allows your child access to an extensive selection of books for kids. The subscription automatically renews at $3 per month after 1 year. Set a reminder to cancel if you do not want it to continue.

Fire Tablet Deals

Fire HD 10 - Advertisement - Amazon Photograph

Amazon’s latest Fire HD 10 arrived earlier this year with more RAM and a brighter screen, reaffirming it as a more capable tablet than the 8-inch version. This tablet is our favourite and best Amazon tablet. It has faster performance, greater storage and an HD 10-inch screen, which makes it even more attractive. You can also get the Plus model for $130 (50%) and the productivity bundle at $210 (90%). Bundle includes software designed for work and a keyboard. The Fire HD 10 is more powerful than the Plus model, but you must not use Google’s Office Suite, which will not run on Amazon hardware.

The HD 10 tablet is more beautiful, but the Fire HD 8 tablet is very competent for its price. It is more comfortable to use because of its smaller size. This is our favorite choice when traveling. The Plus model with extra RAM (3 gigabytes instead of 2), is the model we’d go for and it’s on sale for $80 ($30 off).

The Fire HD 8 Kids Edition is our top pick for kids under 7. The Fire HD 8 Kids Edition is small enough to be used by younger children. It has a padded interior that will not likely fall apart if dropped. You also receive a two-year, no-questions-asked replacement plan and a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+.

The Fire HD 10 Kids pro Edition is a lighter case that can be used for older children (about 8 years old). It also offers more apps options. You can still set up parental controls.

More Great WIRED Stories