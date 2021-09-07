Apple to announce new iPhones during September event 14

On Tuesday, the company sent press invites for a virtual event with the tagline, “California Streaming”, to be held at Apple Park Headquarters in Cupertino.

Apple is expected to add four new smartphones to its lineup: the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Apple is also said to be preparing its Apple Watch Series 7 with improved health and battery life, and the next-generation AirPods 3. This new-generation AirPods 3 will have a more modern design than its AirPods Pro and spatial audio support.

Next week will continue to be all about the iPhone. Apple’s September event is usually the most watched because the iPhone continues to be its core business. (Last year, Apple postponed its iPhone 12 launch until October due to production delays stemming from the global pandemic.)

Apple is expected to make changes this year to its camera system. The iPhone 13 and more budget-friendly iPhone 13 mini will likely have two rear-camera lenses placed diagonally for the first time, potentially to make room for a larger sensor, according to the Apple rumor mill. The three rear-camera lenses of the iPhone 13 Pro could be different in size and placed inside a larger bump. This is reportedly to improve stabilization. The new features include portrait mode to record videos, and support for astrophotography in order to capture images of the night sky.

The new features include portrait mode to record videos, and support for astrophotography in order to capture images of the night sky. According to Bloomberg, the new iPhones may also feature a small "notch" on the display that holds the TrueDepth camera and microphone, as well as other sensors. This will allow users to see the touchscreen clearly. The devices may be able to get an Always-On Display, Touch ID under the display and satellite support for sending messages in emergency situations, a faster refresh rate to improve gaming performance, a better 5G chip, and a larger battery that will last throughout the day. Earlier this year, Apple teased software updates coming to iOS 15, including a do-not-disturb mode users can turn on when they need to concentrate, away messages in iMessage, the ability to share screens in FaceTime and driver's license and vaccine verification app support for digital wallet. The software is usually released in September.

