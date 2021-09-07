Quantcast
29.5 C
United States of America
Tuesday, September 7, 2021
type here...
Business

Barbie Dia de Muertos is back with Ken Celebrate Mexican Traditions

By Newslanes Media
0
12

Must read

These costumes are a reflection of Mexican culture. They were inspired by Day of the Dead symbols.

Grow Your Business,
This is not your inbox

Keep up to date and sign up for our daily newsletter!

- Advertisement -

Read for 4 minutes

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. This process may cause errors.

Day of the Dead is one of the most significant Mexican celebrations. Barbie Dia de Muertos is back in her third edition, accompanied by Ken.

Mattel stated in a statement that “It’s a tribute to these customs, symbols, and rituals which are characteristic of this tradition. It invites us remember and to share.”

- Advertisement -

It has been three years since Barbie first appeared dressed as Catrina . She wore a black mermaid gown with colorful flowers and a headdress. Details with Cempasuchil and Monarch butterflies were also part of her 2019 appearance.

Barbie Dia de Muertos is back with Ken Celebrate Mexican Traditions

Photo: Courtesy Mattel

Mattel, however, focused on the sweetness of the holiday for the second edition. This included elements such as chocolate skulls, sugar skulls and pan de muerto. A crown with roses and daisies, as well as two skeleton hands was included.

Barbie Dia de Muertos is back with Ken Celebrate Mexican Traditions

- Advertisement -

Image: Courtesy Mattel

They didn’t want to leave behind this year and are now reviving the traditions of charreria. They also created a new scenario that we have not seen before: the Dia de Muertos Altar. It contains basic elements of an offering such as candles and candles, flowers such as Cempasuchil, wallflower and cloud, sugar skulls, confetti and even a photograph at the top of the offering.

Barbie Dia de Muertos is back with Ken Celebrate Mexican Traditions

Image Courtesy Mattel.

Barbie is wearing a black-and-pink three-layered dress with traditional embroidery of flowers and skulls. These are also found in the necklace, bracelet and earrings.

Barbie Dia de Muertos is back with Ken Celebrate Mexican Traditions

Image: Credit to Mattel.

Barbie Dia de Muertos is back with Ken Celebrate Mexican Traditions

Image: Credit to Mattel.

Barbie Dia de Muertos is back with Ken Celebrate Mexican Traditions

Image: Credit to Mattel.

Barbie is wearing Catrina makeup, which extends up to her neck and creates a delicate figure.

Barbie Dia de Muertos is back with Ken Celebrate Mexican Traditions

Image: Credit to Mattel.

Ken, who painted Catrin’s portrait, is wearing a serape, an embroidered shirt featuring details that allude to the holiday and a purple-charro bowtie with details about the holiday. He also has a buckle with the sugar skull, which was sculpted with silver boots.

Barbie Dia de Muertos is back with Ken Celebrate Mexican Traditions

Image: Credit to Mattel.

Barbie Dia de Muertos is back with Ken Celebrate Mexican Traditions

Image: Credit to Mattel.

Barbie Dia de Muertos is back with Ken Celebrate Mexican Traditions

Image by Mattel.

The launch of Barbie and Ken is a celebration of the value of being together, and sharing moments of joy with those who have passed away. The Day of the Dead was named by UNESCO as Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Barbie Dia de Muertos is back with Ken Celebrate Mexican Traditions

Image Courtesy Mattel.

You can buy Barbie and Ken Dia de Muertos from now on at Palacio de Hierro and Mercado Libre. It will also be sold in other departmental stores, supermarkets, and online retailers starting September 10.

Publiated at Tue 07/09/2021 20:16.34 +0000

- Advertisement -
Previous articleFord recruits Apple executive to lead its secret car Project
Next articleDorset named best location for afternoon tea – ‘Scones amongst the best we’ve ever had’
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

Categories

Popular Category

Editor Picks