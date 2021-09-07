BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg reports that pensioners are facing a massive tax increase – The British erupt in fury

Amid plans to increase national insurance contributions, the BBC reporter claimed those over the pension age of 66, may now be roped into paying to fix the social care system. After revealing the news on Twitter, Britons reacted with fury over the increased tax. A person asked: “But, what about Boris Johnson? His personal guarantee that he would not raise the National Insurance rate in his Tory manifesto?”

Julia Knight stated: "Haven't pensioners been contributing to the system throughout their working lives?" "Many from when they were 15 up to now. It seems that this has been lost." Anne Greensmith said, "That just makes it worse." "The majority of pensioners who work beyond the age of 65 do so to save money on retirement.

They will be forced to pay National Insurance on this much-needed income. "The wealthy pensioners will not be affected!" The Prime Minister is expected to announce an increase of 1.25 percent in national insurance to assist the NHS recover from the pandemic. It is possible to give the NHS an additional PS11-12billion of funding by doing this. JUST IN: Brexit LIVE: Ireland desperate for EU to agree new deal with UK

As part of his manifesto promise, Johnson has pledged to not raise the national insurable rate for 2019, Nadhim Zahawi, the vaccines minister, claimed that the government did not intend to violate a pledge made in a manifesto but that the economic needs of the country had been changed by the pandemic. Johnson spoke ahead of today's announcement and said that although the NHS was the pride of Britain, it had been under immense strain due to the pandemic.

We cannot assume it will recover on its own. We must now act to make sure the health care system receives the long-term funding that it requires to fight Covid, tackle the backlogs and stop the inequalities of social care.

