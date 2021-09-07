Bitcoin Price Crash: A ‘Horrible and Terrible’ Fall in Crypto Cost – Explained at 18%

Bitcoin , despite making an impressive value rebound over the last few weeks, has tripped once again. The latest charts from Coindesk show it has haemorrhaged more than $6,000 today alone amid a crypto “flash crash”. It could be the beginning of a dangerous trend, traders fear.

As El Salvador takes Bitcoin as its legal currency, the cryptocurrency market has been wiped off $400 billion.

Values were wiped out of many cryptocurrencies due to a mass sale that took place before the move by Central American nations.

BTC was the worst-affected, losing 10 percent of its total value.

El Salvador has failed to accept the coin for legal tender on its debut day. Exchanges were affected by increased trading and outages.

