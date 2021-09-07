Bitcoin Price Crash: A ‘Horrible and Terrible’ Fall in Cryptocurrency cost – 18% price dip explained

Bitcoin , despite making an impressive value rebound over the last few weeks, has tripped once again. Coindesk’s latest charts show that it has hemorhaged over $6,000 alone today. It could be the beginning of a dangerous trend, traders fear.

Glen Goodman, a trader who has mastered trading, commented via Twitter on the fall. He called it “horrible terrible chart damage”.

He wondered if the plunge in value was just the beginning of something worse.

He stated that Bitcoin had just bounced off of the resistance line.

Is it a retest or the beginning of something worse?” “I hope that everyone has reached an agreement.