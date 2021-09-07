Bradley Chubb, Broncos’ quarterback, arrested after failing to appear Court

Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb, was taken into custody Tuesday by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department in Colorado. The warrant for failure to appear issued Aug. 6, after Chubb failed to show up at Arapahoe County Court.

Denver news station K-USA reports Chubb’s court date stemmed from a May 6 misdemeanor charge of driving under restraint, and also of driving with plates that had been expired for 60-plus days. DUR in Colorado is “operating motor vehicles with suspended or revoked licenses.”

- Advertisement -

K-USA obtained court records that show Chubb was ticketed on April 1st 2019 for exceeding the speed limit by 10-19 mph. This charge was later dropped. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Department issued a second ticket for Chubb on December 3, 2020.

MORE: Steelers’ T.J. Watt expected to return to field but continues needless wait for guarantees in extension

Sergeant. According to Jeff Miller, the Douglas County Sheriff, who emailed K-USA about Chubb’s traffic offense, deputies contacted him regarding his Dec. 3 ticket. Only after the deputies had made contact, it became clear that Chubb still held an outstanding warrant of arrest for failing to appear.

Miller stated that Mr. Chubb had been contacted by our deputies late today to report a minor infraction of traffic. After contacting Mr. Chubb, it became apparent that he was on an Arapahoe County warrant for FTA (Failure To Appear). He was then taken into custody.

- Advertisement -

Chubb was arrested by the Broncos, who released a statement admitting that they were aware.

The team stated that they were aware of the issue, which related to an unresolved ticket for traffic. This has been resolved.

Chubb (25), was Denver’s No. 1 overall pick in 2018 NFL Draft. Chubb was the 5th overall pick. He set a new franchise record of 12 sacks in that season as a rookie. After tearing his ACL in 2019, he missed four of his final games. However, he returned to play in the 2020 season for seven and a half sacks as well as his first Pro Bowl appearance. Chubb is expected to play in the team’s season opener against the Giants after undergoing arthroscopic ankle surgery in mid-May and injuring his other, non-surgically-repaired ankle last week.

Publited at Wednesday, 8 Sep 2021:40:33 +0000