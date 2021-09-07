Brian May sings Queen’s “To Remind Me How Glorious Freddie Mercury Was”

This past Sunday marked what would have been Freddie Mercury ‘s 75th birthday, had he not died 30 years ago. Brian May paid tribute by posting an Instagram video from his garden. Queen’s guitarist, John May said that he wanted to say “Hi Folks” a few lines.

Brian said, “It is Freddie’s Birthday as we all know. And here I am, sipping a good cup of tea and wishing that I could have a cuppa with Freddie. Although it’s unlikely, I feel that Freddie is always around me and here.

He then posted the song that he plays to recall Queen’s singer, at 74 years old.

He stated: “I put on the Queen’s version of Made In Heaven to help me remember how magnificent he was.”

This track originally appeared on Freddie’s solo 1985 album Mr. Bad Guy. However, Queen reworked it for their final album Made In Heaven four years later.

