Tuesday, September 7, 2021
Britons are more fondly able to recall UK road trips than any other country. Travels to Lake District

By Newslanes Media
0
8

It has been proven that road trips are a favourite of Britons. __S.2__

This is compared to just 22 percent who have happy memories from foreign car travels.

Britain is a favorite for road trips, with 4/5 parents saying that they will take their kids on the same trips as they did when they were children.

Seaside road trips are the best memory, and half of Britons fondly remember visiting relatives.

Hilda Burke, a psychotherapist from Zipcar UK sought to understand the reasons why road trips are so powerful.

READ MORE: Two ‘spectacular’ UK road trips named best in Europe

She stated that “Visiting childhood haunts can help us to reconnect to our feelings and love for old family members and friends.”

Traveling by car rather than by plane creates stronger memories. This allows us to take time to reflect and enjoy the sights, sounds, and tastes of our road trip.

The top unforgettable road trips in the world were also selected. First place was taken by Lake District.

A popular staycation destination, the Lake District has been loved by many generations of Britons and also celebrated its 70th anniversary this year.

New Forest was the second memorable road trip.

Ponies, cattle and donkeys roam free in the National Park.

Third place was the Welsh National Park in Snowdonia.

It is often included on the best van lists and was revealed as one of most valued viewpoints by van owners.

Cornwall was, unsurprisingly, a top pick for road trips.

Tintagel was a place Britons love to share with their friends.

Popular destinations for Staycations include the Peak District and Scotland’s NC500.

Britons also loved the North West and “wild waters of Northumberland”, which were both great destinations for road trips.

Publiated at Tue 07/09/2021 23:22.41 +0000

