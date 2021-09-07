Britons are more fondly able to recall UK road trips than any other country. Travels to Lake District

This is compared to just 22 percent who have happy memories from foreign car travels.

- Advertisement -

Britain is a favorite for road trips, with 4/5 parents saying that they will take their kids on the same trips as they did when they were children.

Seaside road trips are the best memory, and half of Britons fondly remember visiting relatives.

Hilda Burke, a psychotherapist from Zipcar UK sought to understand the reasons why road trips are so powerful.

READ MORE: Two ‘spectacular’ UK road trips named best in Europe