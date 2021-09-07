Britons are urged not to pay inheritance tax because it won’t attract Inheritance.

Inheritance tax is usually levied on the estate of someone who has died and is passing on their assets. IHT can be levied at 40% on estates exceeding the PS325,000 threshold. Research on inheritances shows that millions of people receive money well into their later years. This is not good news for the younger generation who rely on family wealth as a source of funding.
Key conducted an analysis of the ONS data and combined it with the Government’s data to create a national representative sample of 2000 adults in the UK.
The analysis revealed that more than 11 million UK citizens have been granted an inheritance over the last 10 years, with the median age of those receiving this fortune being 47.
The nationwide survey found that more than one fifth (22%) adults had received inheritance money, with nearly one third (29%) of those 65-74 years old.
Key pointed out that while inheritance can be beneficial at any age it should not be overlooked when compared with the average age for inheritance (47) and the average first-time buyer age (33) years, “it is easy to understand why the concept of pre-inheritance has become so popular.”
The research revealed that parents, who could have benefited from rising house prices, are more likely to be left the largest inheritance, with an average PS65,600, while grandparents leave PS24,000. A little over 11 percent, or approximately six million people, have an inheritance. Four percent, which is the equivalent to 2.3 million people have cash from grandparents.
Around 34% of people, or 3.9 million people, are saving or investing their money. The property and mortgage markets also benefit – around 1 million people have bought their first house and over 1.7 million have paid down their mortgages thanks to inheritances. A mere 9 percent of people have put money in their pension.
We examined the sources of inheritance. More than half (51%) of inheritances were left by parents, while 51% received money from their grandparents. Nearly 16 percent of inheritances were given to them by their aunts or uncles, while 13 percent got cash from relatives and friends.
For 11 percent of the people who received inheritances over the last 10 years, their cousins provided the means of inheritance. Nearly one-in-10 (nine%) of the cases involved siblings leaving money.
Although inheritances are a key element of financial and estate planning, the government is increasingly interested in them.
HMRC data shows that IHT receipts reached PS5.4 billion for the 20/21 fiscal year. Between April and July, PS2.1billion of IHT was collected. This is PS500million more than in the previous year.
You should note that IHT receipts have remained “broadly unchanged” over the last four years, thanks to part of the Residential Rate Band, which permits spouses and civil partners to transfer allowances up to PS175,000 for the 20/21 fiscal year.
Key CEO Will Hale commented that intergenerational wealth transfers are a significant issue in society and financial services. The scale of inheritance is proof.
Inheritance pay-outs have been a boon to more than 111.6 million people in the last 10 years. The average amount received is substantial, potentially life-changing and can even be used for residential properties.
The idea of inheritance works best when the support is given at the right time for the individual’s long-term financial security. We are now seeing more discussions about granting people a pre-inheritance. This is because 47-year-olds are the most likely age to inherit.
Not only does the person who needs it benefit, but the older relative can also enjoy the benefits of the assistance. It is vital to get good financial advice to make sure they don’t fall foul of inheritance tax regulations and that there are enough assets to pay for any care needs in the future.
Express.co.uk was the only one to receive Mr Hale’s guidance on managing IHT costs. The potential benefits would be greater if they were given money earlier, as long as the people who give it can afford to.
Everybody has an annual PS3,000 gift exemption that is tax-free. Gifts given 7 years prior to your death don’t count toward your estate or attract Inheritance Tax. This gives people an incentive to spend money they have. This will reduce any IHT liabilities and help your family’s finances when they are most needed.
We see clients using equity release plans for access to their property wealth to continue living in their homes and to give to their families. Nearly 25% of money that was released in the first half was used to give gifts to loved ones. The average gift value was PS72.520.
This is a wise advice. The younger generation will look to their grandparents and parents for guidance in the future.
Fidelity International did research in August on 2,000 adults from the UK.
This study focused on inheritance planning and found that the younger generation relies on wealth passing from one generation to finance their financial dreams.
A mere 43 percent of the population expects to inherit or receive a lifetime gift or inheritance from their family or friends. Generation Z (or those below the age of 45) is the largest expectant generation (65%) These inheritances will be used by younger generations to pay off mortgages, get on the property ladder and cover various debts.
Dawn Mealing is the Head of Advice and Policy Development at Fidelity International. She said: “Buying your home and saving money for retirement are two important milestones on the path to financial security.
Our research shows that many younger people in the UK rely on the inheritance of wealth to their success.
Families are looking more closely at their goals and considering how to achieve them together.
It’s essential that friends and families discuss the expectations so that there are clear details about who will inherit what wealth.
