Britons are urged not to pay inheritance tax because it won’t attract Inheritance.

Key conducted an analysis of the ONS data and combined it with the Government’s data to create a national representative sample of 2000 adults in the UK.

- Advertisement -

The analysis revealed that more than 11 million UK citizens have been granted an inheritance over the last 10 years, with the median age of those receiving this fortune being 47.

The nationwide survey found that more than one fifth (22%) adults had received inheritance money, with nearly one third (29%) of those 65-74 years old.

Key pointed out that while inheritance can be beneficial at any age it should not be overlooked when compared with the average age for inheritance (47) and the average first-time buyer age (33) years, “it is easy to understand why the concept of pre-inheritance has become so popular.”

The research revealed that parents, who could have benefited from rising house prices, are more likely to be left the largest inheritance, with an average PS65,600, while grandparents leave PS24,000. A little over 11 percent, or approximately six million people, have an inheritance. Four percent, which is the equivalent to 2.3 million people have cash from grandparents.

- Advertisement -

Around 34% of people, or 3.9 million people, are saving or investing their money. The property and mortgage markets also benefit – around 1 million people have bought their first house and over 1.7 million have paid down their mortgages thanks to inheritances. A mere 9 percent of people have put money in their pension.

READ MORE: Rishi Sunak’s ‘subtle’ inheritance tax change sees payments soar PS500m