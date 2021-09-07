Quantcast
Call of Duty Vanguard Beta: Is Vanguard currently open for beta? Start on Xbox or PC?

Call of Duty Vanguard Beta: Is Vanguard currently open for beta? Start on Xbox or PC?

VANGUARD BETA STARTS ON PS4, Xbox One, AND PC.

Activision confirmed today that Call of Duty Vanguard Beta will feature both open and closed testing.

On Friday, September 10th at 6pm BST (PS4 or PS5), the first Vanguard beta launch will take place.

The Vanguard beta will take place over 2 weekends, Friday September 10, to Monday September 13 and Thursday September 16 to Monday September 20.

PlayStation Owners who pre-ordered their game will get the first weekend, September 10-13.

