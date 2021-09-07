Callum Woodhouse is ‘accepted by his girlfriend’s father thanks to All Creatures Great & Small

The 1970s TV classic All Creatures Great and Small, starring Robert Hardy and Christopher Timothy, was a hit. It was revived in 2020. 27-year-old Callum Woodhouse features at Tristan in the Channel 5 reboot, alongside co-stars Nicholas Ralph, Anna Madeley and Samuel West, and he admitted while knowing very little about the character in the beginning, it eventually won him the firm approval of his girlfriend’s dad.

The actor recalls that Callie Cooke, his father, was very happy with his role in the new show. He laughed and said, "When I got the role, I was finally recognized in his eyes." I was slightly nervous, but my nerves were really starting to kick in halfway through the job. "Farmers would ask us what were we filming and we'd tell them. They'd then bark: "Don't mess with it!" READ MORE: Louise Minchin details lifestyle change ahead of final BBC Breakfast

Richard (Burrell, producer) said that after about 40 minutes we should do one scene. "I left thinking that it was a beautiful day, regardless of whether or not I got it. Two days later, I received a call from a company offering severance. "I was shocked!" The show revolves around a rural veterinarian practice so it is bound to involve a lot in animal handling. However, for those not used to the idea of filming series one, they were able to benefit from some training.

Callum shared a secret information about the original program: "At his start in his career Andy Barrett was actually our on-set vet under Siegfried [character] in the show]. A man named Donald Sinclair." He has so many amazing stories. We were taken around the farm and shown how to handle our instruments and how to approach them. He adds authenticity to the show!" Callum's complete interview can be accessed in Radio Times. The second series of All Creatures Great and Small will air on Channel 5 on Thursday, September 16th at 9 p.m.

Publié at Tue 07/09/2021 05.35:49 +0000