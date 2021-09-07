Daily Crunch: Hyundai will offer hydrogen-fuel cell versions All commercial vehicles must be in service by 2028

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PDT, subscribe here.

We are pleased to welcome you back to The Daily Crunch on Tuesday, September 7, 2021.

Let's take a look at what has happened since Alex wrote last.

TechCrunch Top 3

ProtonMail made it mandatory to log an IP address of a user: ProtonMail, an email service that values privacy, does more to protect user data than other options. However it is not breaking the law in Switzerland. ProtonMail was forced by French authorities last week to disclose the IP address of an activist in France. It didn’t comply initially, but it had to do so once the request was “rerouted to Swiss police via Europol”. The entire story can be found at the link.

Volkswagen's commercial vehicle division has been working closely with Argo AI to develop autonomous driving technology. The pair displayed the finalized version of their first test car over the weekend. There are many autonomous vehicles in production, but Argo AI, which is also working alongside Ford to develop a Lyft self-driving program, is a company to be on the lookout for. Argo AI was valued at $12 billion in July.

Hyundai invests heavily in hydrogen: Are you skeptical about hydrogen being the fuel source for the future? Hyundai seems to doubt hydrogen, or at the very least it isn't. This morning, the South Korean firm announced that hydrogen fuel cell versions will be made by Hyundai. All its commercial vehicles are expected to have hydrogen fuel cells by 2028. While it will continue to work on electric cars in parallel, the company says that hydrogen is expected to be more affordable than EV batteries by 2030.

Start-ups and Venture Capital

Last week, we spent a lot of time covering Y Combinator Demo Day. literally hundreds startups were represented (seriously! hundreds!) Demo Day was attended by hundreds of investors. Demo Day is now Demo Days. If you don’t have Demo Days, we’ll be covering Day One and Day Two.

OLIO raises $43M to help fight food waste: Have leftover food? Take a photo of your food and share it with neighbors. It’s a great idea but could it become a huge business? Mike Butcher gives you the inside scoop on its founding investors and how they expect it to succeed.

Africa's largest Series A: Tage Kene Okafor shares details on some major milestones at African fintech company Wave. It just raised the biggest Series A in Africa ($200 million), and with a value of $1.7billion, is now what Tage calls Francophone (French speaking) Africa's first unicorn.

Homage raises $30M for at-home care: Homage is a Singapore-based company that makes it easy to find a nurse, caregiver or doctor in your own home. It announced that $30 million has been raised. In-home care seems to be a hot topic right now because no one likes to wait in a crowded waiting area to visit a doctor.

How to manage your options pool effectively: A guide for founders

Allen Miller, a Principal at Oak HC/FT, says that options in today’s cash-rich world are worth more than cash.

Management of your option pool is a great way to recruit and keep talent.

In an article squarely aimed at early-stage founders, Miller shares best practices for protecting your option pool, lists the mistakes many founders make and offers multiple tips for course-correcting “if you made mistakes early on.”

Big Tech Inc.

The time Animoto almost brought AWS to its knees: It’s nice to have a problem once you’re done with it. Ron Miller, the lovely Ron Miller, tells this story from Animoto’s perspective. Animoto saw its bandwidth-intensive users grow from 25,000 in 2008 to 250,000 almost immediately, making AWS shiver a little.

Hulu bumps up the price: Bad news: Hulu raises the cost of its On-Demand Plans. What's the good news? This isn't nearly the same bump that Hulu's live television service received in 2019, when it jumped from $35 and $55 within a matter of months. Hulu's ad-supported as well as non-ad version will see a one-dollar increase to $7 per monthly and $13 respectively. The price increase will go into effect on October 8, 2015 and be effective for both new and existing subscribers.

Apple's next event: September is a sign that a new iPhone will soon be released. Apple sent invites to an event scheduled for September 14th. This time, what's the big deal? According to rumors, the display will be faster and more dynamic. But, as usual, all news will still be available on TechCrunch the second that it fails.

