Darragh Ennis, The Chase’s Darragh Ennis, ‘will not live down’ his “stupidest” beats The Chasers

Before the eagerly awaited new series of Beat The Chasers begins, Darragh Ennis (40) gave us some insight into the many hilarious moments he shared with the other genius members of Beat The Chasers. He didn’t want too many details to be revealed as the program is still in production.

Speaking to ITV, he teased: “You may see one of us doing a little dance at one point, but you’ll have to tune in to find out who!”

He added, “Also, I said probably most stupid thing ever at one time, which I will not live down.”

But while Darragh attempted to be coy about his error, his co-star Jenny Ryan may have given it away…

She answered the same question regarding funny moments in series 4, saying: “Shaun’s celebrity impressions get airplay.

“Darragh confuses cats …”

