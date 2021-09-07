Darragh Ennis, The Chase’s Darragh Ennis, ‘will not live down’ his “stupidest” beats The Chasers

Before the eagerly awaited new series of Beat The Chasers begins, Darragh Ennis (40) gave us some insight into the many hilarious moments he shared with the other genius members of Beat The Chasers. He didn’t want too many details to be revealed as the program is still in production.
Speaking to ITV, he teased: “You may see one of us doing a little dance at one point, but you’ll have to tune in to find out who!”
He added, “Also, I said probably most stupid thing ever at one time, which I will not live down.”
But while Darragh attempted to be coy about his error, his co-star Jenny Ryan may have given it away…
She answered the same question regarding funny moments in series 4, saying: “Shaun’s celebrity impressions get airplay.
“Darragh confuses cats …”
It looks like he might have been rumbled.
He joined Shaun Wallace and Anne Hegerty as TV personalities from Ireland, while Jenny was also present in 2020. He described the series as “atmospheric cauldron full of high drama”, with higher stakes.
“It was brilliant having the audience back,” he smiled, referring to the effects Covid had on mass gatherings for production.
It created an amazing atmosphere in the studio.”
He noted that there were many great moments and revealed that some games come down to the last second.
To sharpen our skills, we also conduct a practice quiz just a few days prior to filming.
Despite the fact that viewers might think they know all there is about quizzers, they have some core tactics to help them get to the top.
The 40-year old continued, “The most important one is to think and then buzz. Once you buzz, you should be capable of answering straight away.”
“The second thing to remember is that everyone has their specialties and it’s not a good idea to jump into someone’s specialty.
You can’t be 100% certain you have the right answer!
Darragh acknowledged that it was all fun with brain-boxes and the games, but the most difficult challenge for contestants is: “The Chasers have a lot less pressure in this show,” Darragh explained openly.
You’re not alone so someone will likely step in to help you.
I don’t mind that the offers are sometimes very expensive.
He laughed and said, “Mainly because it isn’t my money though!”
The fourth series of Beat The Chasers will air on Saturday, September 11th at 8.30 pm ITV.
Publiated at Tue 07/09/2021, 06:03:09 (+0000).