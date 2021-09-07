David Bowie is the most-listened to dead rock star, surpassing Prince, John Lennon, and Elvis.

Many of the greatest rock musicians in history died but their incredible back catalogs and legacy live on. Casino Grounds’ new research shows that David Bowie is the most-listened to deceased rock star Spotify has ever seen. According to Spotify, 15,589.440 people listen monthly to Ziggy Stardust’s music stream.

With 13,066,145 Spotify monthly listens, Elvis Presley was not far behind. - Advertisement - However, The King still has 2.26 Million YouTube subscribers to Bowie’s 1.23 Million. Although Elvis’ most loved song is “Can’t Help But Fall In Love” from Blue Hawaii, his 1961 film Blue Hawaii, it’s not the best-known on either platform. Bowie’s favorite was Heroes. The complete Top 10 most-listened to dead rock artists on Spotify is here. READ MORE: Elvis: Priscilla shares why she was ‘nervous’ to leave King on his own

- Advertisement - Bowie stated at that time, “Look, wait a minute. Why don’t you write one of your own?” Reinhold Mack, Producer, recalled: “Then there was the pressure of David, his Majesty being there. And everybody wanted to appear suave, quick with ideas, and stuff. John Deacon, Queen bassist, came up with the famous riff “Ding, Ding, Dang, De De”, ding de,, ding. ding. ding. ding. ding. ding. ding. ding. ding. ding. ding. ding. ding. ding. ding. ding. ding. ding. ding. ding. Roger said, “And then we went to eat pizza and he forgot about it!” It was completely out of his head. “We got back, and I remember it.”

