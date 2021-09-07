David Jason: Only Fools and Horses Legend, 81 He is frail when he enters the theatre

Sir David Jason (81) is most well-known for his role as Derek Trotter, “Del Boy”, in Only Fools and Horses. In recent years, however, the star has been able to stay out of the limelight.

Sir David was portrayed alongside Stephanie Cole and Anton Lesser in the show.

He attended the theatre to see A Cold Supper Behind Harrods Tomorrow.

Recently, the actor looked frail when he entered a theatre.

This week is the 40th anniversary for Only Fools and Horses, which graces our screens.

On September 8, 1981, the first episode aired.

The Nags Head pub in London has been recreated to commemorate the occasion.

Channel Gold has reimagined the iconic pub to commemorate this comedy milestone.

Old episodes will also be available on the channel throughout the week.

The first episode will air tomorrow night at 8.30pm. This is exactly the same time and date as 1981.