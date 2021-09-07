Quantcast
21.7 C
United States of America
Tuesday, September 7, 2021
type here...
Gaming

David Jason: Only Fools and Horses Legend, 81 He is frail when he enters the theatre

By Newslanes Media
0
6

Must read

David Jason: Only Fools and Horses Legend, 81 He is frail when he enters the theatre

Sir David Jason (81) is most well-known for his role as Derek Trotter, “Del Boy”, in Only Fools and Horses. In recent years, however, the star has been able to stay out of the limelight.

Recently, the actor looked frail when he entered a theatre.

- Advertisement -

In June, Sir David attended the Oxford Playhouse.

He attended the theatre to see A Cold Supper Behind Harrods Tomorrow.

Sir David was portrayed alongside Stephanie Cole and Anton Lesser in the show.

READ MORE: Monty Don inundated with support as he posts ‘devastating’ update

- Advertisement -

This week is the 40th anniversary for Only Fools and Horses, which graces our screens.

On September 8, 1981, the first episode aired.

The Nags Head pub in London has been recreated to commemorate the occasion.

Channel Gold has reimagined the iconic pub to commemorate this comedy milestone.

Old episodes will also be available on the channel throughout the week.

- Advertisement -

The first episode will air tomorrow night at 8.30pm. This is exactly the same time and date as 1981.

Publiated at Tue 07/09/2021, 10:05:14 (+0000).

- Advertisement -
Previous articleDonny van de Beek gives verdict on Cristiano Ronaldo to Man Utd – ‘Big, big difference’
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

Categories

Popular Category

Editor Picks