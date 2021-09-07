Donny van de Beek gives verdict on Cristiano Ronaldo to Man Utd – ‘Big, big difference’

Donny van der Beek believes Cristiano Ronaldo is a big, huge difference to Manchester United’s Premier League dreams. On transfer deadline day, the Portuguese superstar made his return to Old Trafford and has already had an impact on his fellow teammates.

Ronaldo's return rounded off a superb transfer window for United, giving manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a far stronger squad. Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho were the club's other high-profile additions. And, speaking to Rio Ferdinand on the Vibe with Five podcast, United midfielder Van de Beek says the new faces can make a big impact. He said, "To train and play on the pitch with such great players is amazing. That's all we need. I'm optimistic about this season. We can take big steps right now. LEARN MORE Cristiano Ronaldo smashes Man Utd's shirt sale record

Ronaldo made an early return to Manchester from international duty after picking up a yellow-card suspension. And Van de Beek says that he expects the 36-year-old to make a huge impact in training. He said, "The level of training goes up." The training level will go up if there are good players in the team. You may be trained with up to 24 people, but they can really make a difference.

Van de Beek’s chances of picking up playing time have reduced further following the arrival of Sancho and Ronaldo. But the Netherlands international, who made 19 Premier League appearances in his debut season at Old Trafford, is trying to stay positive. The start was great. “My first game, I scored. I thought I did well. But it can be difficult after that if you aren’t really part of the team,” he stated. It’s hard to be a good person if you don’t play.

He said that it is normal to need to adjust to all the new things in your first year after you have come from another competition. “But of course yeah you are not happy, I want to play, that is clear. “The only thing you can do is train really hard every day, try and improve and just wait for your chance. You must be prepared for whatever moment presents itself. “ Subscribe to our Daily Express Sport Instagram Page here

United returns to Premier League action following the international break. They will face Newcastle United at home on Saturday. Tickets for the match have reportedly soared, and some are being resold on resale websites for an incredible sum of PS2,500. This is as fans race to see Ronaldo in his famous red shirt. Ronaldo scored an impressive 118 goals in his debut spell with United. The club won three Premier League titles in a row, and he also led the team to Champions League glory.

Publiated at Tue 07/09/2021, 10:02:50 GMT +0000