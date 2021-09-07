Dorset named best location for afternoon tea – ‘Scones amongst the best we’ve ever had’

The popularity of afternoon tea is at its peak during the warmer months.

An updated study was conducted to identify the best afternoon tea places in tourist areas around the UK.

Tourist Treats: Dorset Coastal Cottages has made afternoon tea the most popular in England and named it the Best Place to Have Afternoon Tea.

According to customer ratings and reviews, The Garden Gate Tea Room, Dorset, and The Garden, Cornwall are the best places in South for a British-inspired treat.

