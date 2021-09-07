Dorset named best location for afternoon tea – ‘Scones amongst the best we’ve ever had’

Holidays are often seen as an opportunity to indulge. __S.2__
The popularity of afternoon tea is at its peak during the warmer months.
An updated study was conducted to identify the best afternoon tea places in tourist areas around the UK.
Tourist Treats: Dorset Coastal Cottages has made afternoon tea the most popular in England and named it the Best Place to Have Afternoon Tea.
According to customer ratings and reviews, The Garden Gate Tea Room, Dorset, and The Garden, Cornwall are the best places in South for a British-inspired treat.
Top North afternoon tea spots include Manchester, York, and Glasgow. W Hamond Tearooms, Whitby, was named best UK tearoom.
Garden Gate Tea Room received great reviews.
A reviewer stated: “Scones are among the finest we have ever had. Warm, fresh out of the oven, and delicious.”
One more: “What an amazing find this friendly Tea Room! Fantastic service and great food. Two visits in one day, we will be back .”
The Garden in Cornwall and Pencil Cottage, Isle of Wight were the most visited tea rooms.
Reviewers deemed the Garden “a must-see”.
One person said, “The most beautiful place and the best cream-tea I have ever had!” They had amazing scones and great service. If you’re in Newquay span>, I recommend it.
A Pencil Garden reviewer simply stated: “Amazing cream-tea.”
W Hamond Tearooms, Whitby in the North also received great reviews
One Briton stated: “The food and scones were delicious. I’m sure to go back .”
One person complained that the cakes were too large.
The customers wrote that the cream tea tasted good, including scones, jam, and cream cream and slices of cakes.
“Everything was delicious. However, the cakes were too big and we couldn’t finish them.”
The study that sought to find the best afternoon teas in Britain also identified the top-rated items for afternoon tea.
Scones (with clotted cream and jam), cups of tea and cakes are all non-negotiable.
The best afternoon tea in Britain is found in Cornwall. It costs just PS16 per head.
Shannon Keary is the Digital PR Manager for Dorset Coastal Cottages. She said that despite the recent success of many local businesses, it was encouraging to see Brits still supporting tearooms and shouting their praises online.
“With staycations at an all-time high this year, now is a great time for people to explore different parts of the country and enjoy a quintessential part of British culture – whether you think that scones should be topped with jam or cream first!”
