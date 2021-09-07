Erik Cowie dead: Netflix’s Tiger King zookeeper found dead New York, age 53

Erik Cowie, who was a star on the Netflix series Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, died today at 53.

According to TMZ, the late zookeeper was reportedly discovered in New York’s bedroom at a property on Friday.

According to the US media, there were “no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death” as well as the fact that no drugs had been found at the scene.

An expert in medicine has not yet performed a toxicology test on the star.

Erik is best remembered for his role as Joe Exotic’s zookeeper.