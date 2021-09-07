EuroMillions Results LIVE September 7, 2018: What are the winning numbers for tonight’s lottery?

National Lottery fans can rejoice as Tuesday is here, and that means it’s EuroMillions night. Every Tuesday and Friday are the chance to win life-changing EuroMillions Jackpots worth millions of pounds. The EuroMillions Jackpot is currently at around PS22 million.

You don’t have to be extremely lucky to win the lottery. However, there have been a few fortunate winners of the EuroMillions Jackpot over the years.

A UK ticket holder won part of the massive PS54million EuroMillions Jackpot just last week.

Camelot stated that there were three winners for the Tuesday, Aug 31 draw.

The UK ticket holder won an amazing PS18,204.387.20.

