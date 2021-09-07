EuroMillions Results LIVE September 7, 2018: What are the winning numbers for tonight’s lottery?

National Lottery fans can rejoice as Tuesday is here, and that means it’s EuroMillions night. Every Tuesday and Friday are the chance to win life-changing EuroMillions Jackpots worth millions of pounds. The EuroMillions Jackpot is currently at around PS22 million.
You don’t have to be extremely lucky to win the lottery. However, there have been a few fortunate winners of the EuroMillions Jackpot over the years.
A UK ticket holder won part of the massive PS54million EuroMillions Jackpot just last week.
Camelot stated that there were three winners for the Tuesday, Aug 31 draw.
The UK ticket holder won an amazing PS18,204.387.20.
Last week, the EuroMillions Jackpot winners were from France and Belgium.
Camelot’s Andy Carter is a senior winner’s adviser with The National Lottery. He stated last week that “it’s fantastic news for one UK winning player who won a share in the amazing PS54million EuroMillions Jackpot tonight.”
Players are encouraged to review their tickets and call us if they believe they could be among tonight’s lucky losers.
National Lottery Players make a tremendous difference to National Lottery Good Causes all across the country, raising an average of around PS36million per week.
Which numbers are the EuroMillions winners tonight?
The National Lottery EuroMillions winner numbers for tonight are 42, 07 19, 35, 43
Lucky Stars: 07 and 09
The jackpot for tonight is estimated to be PS22 Million
Millionaire Maker Selection: One UK millionaire was created by MWSJ01166
The National Lottery Thunderball numbers that won tonight are 01, 10, 14, 19 and 28
Thunderball: 03.
Publiated at Tue 07/09/2021, 19:46:00 (+0000).