Exchange rate Pound to Euro: Watch out for key risk events as volatility increases

Additional central bank meetings: Fed, BoE and BOJ

Apart from the ECB meeting, Vessey stated that general Bank of England and US Federal Reserve meetings (Fed) should be closely monitored.

Vessey stated that these central bank meetings pose a risk to currency markets because any changes in monetary policy (especially the dialling back stimulus) could increase volatility within financial markets which have been slowing down, especially GBP/EUR.

The reason why so much attention is given to central banks is that if there is a tapering in bond purchases the market may interpret this as bullish for the currency. Also, it might believe that the possibility of higher interest rates will increase, leading to a greater appreciation of the currency.

Investors may perceive this as a negative because it tightens policy.

