EXCLUSIVE: M Performance Parts For The New BMW 2 Series Coupe

BMW has launched a new range of M Performance Parts to fit the 2 Series Coupe, and 2 Series Gran Coupe. We are seeing these parts for the first time on the 2er Coupe.

This is the controversial new BMW 2 Series Coupe. It’s received some positive reviews, but also some harsh criticism. Although it isn’t a terrible design, it is very distinct from other BMW designs. It has single headlights, an unusual grille and blobby taillights. These M Performance parts will help if you are unhappy with the 2 Series Coupe’s lack of aggression.

Up front, you can get some carbon fiber bits, such as grille trim and a front spoiler. Those carbon bits extend down the sides of the car, giving it some little winglets just ahead of the rear wheels, and to the back where a rear spoiler and faux diffuser can be had as well. Interestingly, carbon fiber M3-style mirrors can be given to the 2 Series as well.

You can also get stripes if you love stripes. You can get black stripes for your car’s flanks and the hood. The latter is in a boomerang shape.

There are three options for wheels, as BMW has several. There are two 20-inch wheels, one with black finishes and one in two-tones.

If you want some added spruce to the interior, there are some new options for that as well. For instance, there’s an M Performance steering wheel, with Alcantara nine and three o’clock positions, as well as a red twelve o’clock stripe. You can also get the paddle shifters in carbon fiber.

The interior’s most distinctive feature is its seat upgrade. The thickly cushioned sports seats have M Performance badges. There is some carbon fiber trim at the back and seat backs. They’re not as impressive looking as the M3 or M4 seats, but they are definitely more stylish.

You can also get M Performance badges, an arm rest lid and carbon fiber trim. You can even get little M Performance door locks. Simple.

Whether you love the design or hate it, the new 2 Series Coupe is among the last small, front-engine, rear-wheel drive coupes to come from BMW and, from what we here, it’s going to be great to drive. So if you want to get one, making it special and unique to you might be worth your while. These M Performance Parts can help you do that.

[Photos by BMW]

Publiated at Tue 07/09/2021, 13:40:04 (+0000).