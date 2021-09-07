Expect Hurricane Lane to Stay in Leger

Hurricane Lane’s endurance is expected to withstand the Cazoo Saint Leger test at Doncaster Saturday.

Frankel’s colt won four out of five races to-date, with his sole defeat being at the hands Adayar in the Derby at Epsom.

Hurricane Lane is now able to show his true form, winning the Irish Derby as well as the Grand Prix de Paris. He’s a hot favorite to win the mile and three quarters. Charlie Appleby will also be celebrating the first ever victory in this oldest Classic.

It (stamina), is obviously the biggest question for them all. They will they continue for the additional two furlongs? Appleby stated that he believes he would in his particular case.

He enters the Leger in rock-solid form. He has only had one defeat – finishing third in the Derby and losing two shoes. There is sufficient evidence to believe he will remain.

He is “the class horse on the field.”

Richard Hannon fears that Charlie Appleby’s hot favourite Hurricane Lane will be very hard to beat in the St Leger

According to the Moulton Paddocks manager, Hurricane Lane’s visuals have improved after each run this season. He also said that he has become a sharper horse since he traveled to France and Ireland.

He was relatively inexperienced and unbeaten at three of his starts when he arrived in Epsom in June. This was the end of his day.

Frankie Dettori has told Sky Sports Racing he does not know which of Aidan O’Brien’s St Leger hopes he will ride and says even hot favourite Hurricane Lane could be vulnerable

We have witnessed a sharper example. He’s mentally more mature and stronger, and is now ready to do this.

He was thrilled when William (Buick), rode him 10 days from the Leger in a fine piece of work. He was very well behaved and looked fantastic.

He’s done routine work ever since, and continues to please.”

Watch the final British Classic of the season, the Doncaster St Leger, live on Sky Sports Racing on Saturday, September 11 at 3.35pm

Appleby already has one leading contender for the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe in King George hero Adayar, who will head straight for next month’s ParisLongchamp showpiece after a minor setback ruled out a potential outing in a trial this weekend.

Appleby said that Hurricane Lane could join him in Europe’s top middle-distance contest if he passes his Doncaster assignment.

He stated that “We’re lucky to have 2 very strong middle-distance horses, and if they are both fit and healthy, we’ll run them together in the Arc.

“These discussions will occur in the weeks preceding the Arc.”

