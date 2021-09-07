For less, get your own massage gun with a physical therapist. More than $70

Save $19.99: The Bob and Brad Q2 Mini Massage Gun is on sale for $69.99 at Amazon as of Sept. 7 — a 22% price drop.

To be human is to turn to YouTube for DIY solutions for various aches and pains (which, of course, is not a substitute for talking to your doctor). If you’ve been there, you’ve probably come across Bob and Brad.

These two internet-famous physical therapists are also known for creating percussion massage guns. The Q2 Mini Massage Gun is currently $19.99 off at Amazon, bringing the already affordable portable massager down to $69.99.

This water-bottle-sized Q2 mini is a great addition to any gym bag, or desk drawer. The compact brushless motor inside can achieve speeds of up to 3000 RPM with a maximum amplitude (7 mm) and speed limits of up to 3000 RPM. You can adjust and customize your massage sessions through 5 speed settings, and 5 interchangeable heads that target different areas.

This mini massager will give you a massage that’s not so small. The Q2 Mini delivers a stall force of 32 pounds — a heartier punch than what’s provided by multiple full-sized massagers in our list of the best massage guns.

You get your Q2 Mini with a carry case. It can also be charged via USB-C.

Credit to bob and brad

