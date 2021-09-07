For the fall, find’strong buy’ stocks near highs

September

7, 2021 Read it in 8 minutes

This story originally appeared on Zacks



- Advertisement -

August was another great month for stocks with all three of the major U.S. indices ending higher. The Dow gained 1.2% while the Nasdaq rose approximately 4% and the S&P 500 nearly 3%. Last month was the benchmark index’s best performance since April, with its seventh consecutive monthly rise.

Labor Day is traditionally the official end to summer. Volumes will return to normal on this day. While the Nasdaq set a new morning trading record Tuesday morning, other markets are hovering just below their highs.

While the outlook for fall is still largely positive, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell continues to be dovish about interest rates in spite of rising prices. The second quarter earnings season was strong and the outlook is steadily improving for the third.

Wall Street will continue to be focused on the Delta variant’s impact, particularly after the disappointing August employment data. The market may be in line for the pullback analysts and traders have been anticipating since mid-July’s abrupt downturn.

- Advertisement -

Investors with long-term goals should continue to look for solid stocks. Why not look at names with recent signs of strength, even if they are near or on their highest levels?

Do not be afraid of new heights

Some investors may prefer to not buy stock at high prices. If you were to be asked which stocks are the best in your portfolio, you’d likely name those that move up most.

It is simple to say that winners are those which go up. You’ll immediately identify a stock that is performing poorly or falling as one of your worst stocks. It makes perfect sense for these stocks to reach new heights.

Investors are reluctant to purchase stocks that have reached new 52-week highs. There is no reason for investors to hesitate. Others may be concerned that the stock has already fallen below that mark or have more potential for it to do so. A stock reaching a 52-week new high is good, but a stock falling to its 52-week lowest is bad.

- Advertisement -

A person might be annoyed if their stock breaks out at a 52-week record. Statisticians have shown that stocks with new highs tend to make even higher highs. These stocks are the ones we dream of?

The fundamentals must be strong, but you also need to pay attention to the valuations. It would be strange to fear another stock hitting new heights if one of your stocks is doing so.

Consider this: Stocks just hit a 52-week high. This is fantastic news. What’s more? It also reached a 52-week record last year. The year before. The year before. Imagine how much money you would be able to leave if stocks were at their highest point every year.

Parameters

* The current price/52-Week high is greater than, or equal to,.80

Stocks at or near a 52-week peak, or just recently hit it. Or they are moving towards or climbing toward their 52-week peak and within a 20% range.

* Price Changes of 1% or More in 12 Weeks

We are looking for stocks that trade near the highs of the market, but I also want to ensure the momentum in the past 3 months has been positive.

* Price Changes of 1% or More in 4 Weeks.

This is also true for the previous month.

* Zacks rank equals 1

This one is a Zacks Strong buy.

* The price/sales ratio is less or equal to the Industry Median

This ratio displays how much money you pay for each $1 in sales made by the company. We require that the P/S ratio be lower than the Industry median. Different industries may have different medians and averages for items. If the Industry median is 0.7, a P/S of one isn’t a good deal. It’s still a good deal if the Industry median is 1.5. We can now focus on the ‘discounted valuations relevant to their industry by using this parameter. This allows stocks like these to be valued even if their stock prices rise.

*P/E calculated using F1 Estimates is less or equal to Industry Median

We’re also looking for stocks that have a P/E below their Industry median, just like with the P/S Ratio. A trader has a distinct advantage by including proven valuation metrics in price momentum screens.

* F(1)/F(0) Projected 1 Year EPS Growth greater than, or equal to Industry Median

The P/S/E ratios looked for stocks with valuations that were below the Industry median. This category is searching for stocks that have projected growth rates greater than the industry median. Stocks must have a compelling reason to grow. Strong growth is of vital importance.

* The current Avg. Volume for 20 days is greater than the previous week’s average 20-Day Volume

This allows you to identify stocks that have seen an increase in volume over the week before. If the volume is increasing, it means that there has been more buying or demand. The stock should rise if there’s more buyer demand.

*Stocks with an aforementioned parameters will be subject to all of these criteria.Prices greater or equal to $5AnAn average 20-day volume greater or equal to 100,000 shares

* Price Change over 12 Weeks + Price Change over 4 Weeks equals Top # 5.

This screen can then be narrowed to only 5 stocks per time. This item’s price changes are combined for the 4-week and 12-week periods. The result is the 5 top stocks. What is the reason? The reason might be that the stock may retreat from the high, rather than moving towards it. However, the stock might have gained a lot more in the past 4 weeks than the 12 week gain. While that is impressive, it also shows that the previous trend wasn’t as strong. In an attempt to maintain momentum, this item attempts to identify the top gainers across both time periods.

These are the two stocks that passed today’s screening.

Navios Maritime Partners LP NMM

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation BVH

Start looking for new companies by acquiring the remaining stocks from this list. This is easy. It could be the key to your next great winner. Get a trial of the Research Wizard for free and start screening these companies. You can do it.

Click here to sign up for a free trial to the Research Wizard today.

You would like to see more articles by this author? To receive an email whenever a new article has been published, scroll up to the top and click on the FOLLOW AUTOR button.

Disclosure: Zacks Investment Research officers, directors, and employees may have short securities or hold options mentioned here. A related investment advisory firm might own short securities or hold short positions in the options mentioned here.

Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies are available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance/.

The Best Screens of Zacks Today: Stocks today

Would you like to check for stocks that have been selected from Zacks most profitable strategies? While the market gained 103.9% between 2016 and 2020, these were our results: Filtered Zacks rank5 +424.1% and New Highs+429.0%; Technical Analysis and Fundamental Analysis (+477.8%); and Value Method 1 (+1580.0%).

Zacks Research Wizard’s stock-picking software allows you to quickly screen for the most recent stocks. You can also use the Wizard for your market-beating strategies. There is no obligation and credit card required.

Get 2 Weeks of Free Trial

Get the most recent Zacks Investment Research recommendations. Download 7 Stocks to Watch in the Next 30 days. Click to get this free report

Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM): Free Stock Analysis Report

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (BVH): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

Publiated at Tue 07/09/2021 20:16.32 +0000