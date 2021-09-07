Ford recruits Apple executive to lead its secret car Project

Ford Motor hired Doug Field as an engineering executive to lead Apple’s special project team. This is in order for the company to have a competitive edge in the field of software and advanced technology.

Field was previously the senior vice president for engineering at Tesla. He was appointed Tuesday to Ford’s chief technology officer and embedded system officer. Field served as the vp for Apple Special Projects in its most recent project, the so-called Titan Car Project.

Field reports directly to Jim Farley, Ford’s President and CEO. He will also oversee Ford’s embedded software organization. This includes vehicle controls, enterprise connectivity and features. Integration and validation, architecture, platform, driver assist technology, and digital engineering tools. Field is responsible for designing, developing and implementing the whole tech stack that Ford and Lincoln vehicles use, which includes infotainment and navigation as well as driver-assist and connected services, vehicle cybersecurity, and the development of new technologies.

Ford could benefit from the hire, as it wants to prove its customers and investors that they can produce cars, trucks, and SUVs that are equipped with embedded technology comparable with Tesla or other recent entrants. Ford could benefit from Field’s expertise at Tesla and the Model 3 as it creates new electric cars.

Ford stated that Field would work closely with Hau Thailand-Tang (Ford’s chief product platform, operations officer) to develop the next generation Ford’s connected products. Thai-Tang will still oversee product design, purchase, design and research, EPLM/D-Ford advanced manufacturing, Ford Ion Park, and the development of new products and experiences.

Field, who was a Ford development engineer between 1987 and 1993, will be returning to Ford.

Ford has always been a part of my life. Ford products are part of my history since childhood. F-150s at my father’s farm, a ’65 Continental to pick me up at my wedding, and then my excitement when the Model T’s brilliant design caught my eye,” Field stated in a statement. Field stated, “I am grateful to the Ford team for building the next generation iconic Ford cars and preparing Ford for the next 100 years.”

