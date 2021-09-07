Cao Cao Mobility, the ride-hailing unit of Chinese automaker Geely Automobile Holdings, has announced a $589 million (RMB 3.8 billion) Series B raise that the company says will help it upgrade its technology and expand its fleet, according to a statement released by the company (in Chinese).

Cao Cao made the announcement on Monday that Cao Cao raised $773.2million (RMB 5 Billion) to bring Cao Cao’s company’s total financing up to approximately $773.2million. The round was led by Suzhou Xiangcheng Financial Holding Group (an investment company backed Xiangcheng’s district government in Suzhou), along with Suzhou High-Speed Rail New City Group as well as three other state-controlled entities.

This raise comes amid troubles for Cao Cao’s biggest competitor, Didi Global, the Chinese ride-hailing app that’s currently under cybersecurity investigation by the Chinese government and has been temporarily removed from Chinese app stores causing stocks to plummet. Didi Global has long been an integral part of China’s ride-hailing industry. Any setbacks could create a vacuum for others.

Cao Cao is available in China’s 62 largest cities. In July, Didi, China’s e-commerce giant, reported a 32% increase in ride volume. Meituan, China’s e-commerce giant, also saw a 24% ride increase in July, according to the Ministry of Transport. However Meituan and Amap, Alibaba’s ride-hailing and navigation unit, are being criticized alongside Didi by the Chinese government for “disrupting fair competition and hurting the interests of drivers and passengers,” reports Bloomberg.

Cao Cao, as all the others in ride-hailing are under scrutiny by the government, is well placed for growth and greater market share as long as they find it to be fair.

