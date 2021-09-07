HSBC warns that thousands could move to a PS60 account per year

This provider will move thousands of charitable organizations, clubs and communities with the current Clubs and Community Bank Accounts onto a new option. The Charitable Bank Account will be the name of this account.

This move will take place on November 1, and it comes with a PS5 monthly fee. That translates to a PS60 annual cost. Some will try to avoid paying this fee, which is understandable. It is important that you fully comprehend the expected changes.

Only those who meet certain eligibility requirements will be allowed to move over to the Charitable Account. The eligibility criteria state that the organization must be charitable in nature. According to the bank, most current members are still eligible for this type of account.

HSBC will continue to inform its customers about this matter, however. The bank has written to all those affected by the changes to inform them and let them know what the next steps are.

Publiated at Tue 07/09/2021, 06:13:00 (+0000).