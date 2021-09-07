Interview with Pramila Jayapal, Rep. about her new legislation Amazon might become an illegal monopoly

Amazon has paid attention to few lawmakers like Rep. Pramila Jayapal, who is from Pramila’s home town. 7th Congressional District Democrat Pramila Jayapal has focused her attention on the tech industry and, in particular, the potentially monopolistic Big Four practices: Amazon, Facebook and Google.

GeekWire spoke to Rep. Jayapal recently about the “Ending Platform Monopolies Act” she has introduced (H.R. 3825), legislation that she claims has been supported by the Biden administration. She also spoke about her enthusiasm for the U.S. being a global leader in vaccine distribution and why it should have paid child leave as part of its infrastructure plans.

- Advertisement -

The Q&A was edited to be concise and clear. Listen to or view the entire interview on the podcast, or in video.

GeekWire: It’s a little bit of a fight with Amazon, the largest employer in the state and the largest employer in the country. How do you view Amazon, both as a business and an employer, before we dive into your legislation, The Ending Platform Monopolies Act?

Rep. Jayapal: I’m really thankful for all the innovation in my district. Also, the fact that Amazon is based here provides good-paying job opportunities to many people throughout the state. However, this does not change the fact that monopoly power in its entirety actually hinders creativity and innovation. This is what led to Amazon being created and has made Seattle and 7th districts as successful as they are today.

It is a fact that if you have concentrated monopoly power and don’t have antitrust regulations like the one we propose, what happens? You disadvantage small businesses and consumers.

- Advertisement -

It is likely that a large portion of my constituents are Amazon employees. It isn’t about Amazon employees. This is more about concentrated power, and how the government regulates and controls that concentration to ensure that other small businesses thrive.

GW: Now let’s get to know a bit more about your legislation. What do you think about antitrust and conflict of interest in relation to Amazon? And what would your legislation look like?

Rep. JayapalIt is a bit like having two teams playing on the same field. The referee is (same person) who sets all the rules and calls the plays. Everyone would then say that it’s unfair.

Let’s take Amazon as an example. Amazon is a marketplace. They control the marketplace and set the rules. These rules must be followed if you wish to sell on Amazon. The data is then collected from every seller who sells products on Amazon’s marketplace. They then produce private label products to rival those on the market.

This means that small businesses are in an unfair position where all their data and rules don’t apply.

- Advertisement -

Amazon has a complete understanding of what is being sold, to whom it’s going and the price they are offering. They also know how consumers will pay. They can either undercut sellers and force them out of business, or they may acquire the company you already know.

GW: What is its practical use? Is the goal to split Amazon into two, if not three companies?

Rep. JayapalIf Amazon, or another tech company, didn’t follow the rules and there was a conflict, they would need to be separated. There are many other possible outcomes. They could spin off an organization, but the ownership must be different. It is not possible to just take it and call it another. There are many things that can happen. If they refuse to cooperate, it is possible to disintegrate the company, and make sure there is structural separation between buy and sell sides.

[Embedded content]

Andy Jassy, now the CEO of the company. There is legislation sitting there, and there are other bills that he’s likely to be interested in. Andy Jassy, have you ever met? Do you think there is any chance of new leadership opening up the doors to dialogue?

Rep. JayapalHe has not yet met me. However, I’d be delighted to have a meeting with him. Before, I had met with Amazon. They didn’t want that. It seems that we met in an initial meeting, which didn’t turn out well. However, I believe that tech companies are now aware that regulation is on the horizon. It’s not only in Washington D.C. These same regulations are being implemented in other countries, including the European Union.

GW: What do you think the future trajectory will be, especially with regard to the Monopoly Platform Act? Is the White House supporting?

Rep. JayapalThis is:Actually, they are very supportive. You might also have noticed that some of the best people we pushed for were appointed by them, Lina Khan (FTC Chair), Bharat Ramamurti (Deputy Director National Economic Council), Tim Wu (special assistant to President) and many other. Even Jonathan Kanter, the Attorney General for Antitrust was a great choice. He’s a great choice. It’s all looking great. It is expected that the Senate will present the identical House bills with bipartisan cosponsorship. Then we will work to get the bills through the House as fast as possible. We are focusing on reconciliation right now. My hope is that we can move these bills through the House in the next three to six month.

GW: Now let’s concentrate on Washington State. Do you support mandatory vaccination mandates?

Rep. JayapalThat is what I support. To encourage people to receive vaccines, we have done all that is possible. There is a lot misinformation. This is not about people with compromised immunity who are unable to get vaccines. These are people who haven’t been able to take a break from work for at least a week and can’t travel to the vaccine center. People who spread misinformation about vaccinations are what I am referring to.

You can get many vaccines to help you protect yourself but none of them have any effect on anyone else. The COVID vaccine is different. COVID is not about you, it is actually about everyone around you. The virus can transmute to more deadly variants and kill more people if there are more people who have not been vaccinated. We will have to keep this in mind and continue dealing with it until we reach a threshold for vaccination. The virus will change and transmute, so we’ll continue to see people die regardless of whether they are fully vaccinated or not.

GW: Which items should Washington prioritize when funding infrastructure?

Rep. JayapalIt all depends on what you mean by infrastructure. Let me start by saying that infrastructure is not just roads or bridges, but all that’s needed to travel on them. This includes childcare and community colleges so people have training. It’s all part of a larger picture for me. However, in the realm of hard infrastructure we must address every piece of infrastructure that has fallen. This is more than just bridges and roads. This is our main water supply. It is essential that drinking water be safe and clean. It is important that we invest in renewable energy options, such as electric vehicles and transit. This will allow us to combat climate change simultaneously.

————

Amazon was given the opportunity to respond. We referred them to the statement that Brian Huseman (Amazon’s vice-president of public policy) had made on Jayapal’s bill, as well as other bills in the House regarding tech marketplace competition.

Amazon claims that bills will have “significant adverse effects” on businesses. This would make it harder for businesses to market and sell to Amazon customers, and increase prices and competition for their products. Amazon urged Congress to take a step back and examine the bill’s language for potential unintended consequences.

Publiated at Tue 07/09/2021 at 13:33:14 (+0000).