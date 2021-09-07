Intudo Ventures, a company that focuses on Indonesia closes $115M in the third quarter Fund

Intudo Ventures, the “Indonesia-only” investment firm, announced today it has closed its third fund, totaling $115 million. It is called Intudo Ventures Fund III and was oversubscribed in three months.

Limited partners of Fund III include Black Kite Investments (the family office Singaporean businessman Koh Bon Hwee); Wasson Enterprises (the family office Greg Wasson, former chief executive officer of Walgreens Boots Alliance), and PIDC.

Intudo founding partners Patrick Yip and Eddy Chan launched the firm in June 2017 as the first Indonesia-only venture capital firm, with a debut fund of $10 million. Many people doubted that an Indonesia-specific fund would succeed, particularly since Yip and Chan wanted a smaller portfolio to work with startups.

Then in 2019, Intudo closed its $50 million second fund with LPs including Founders Fund, which Chan said helped validate its mission. Pintu and TaniHub Group are the portfolio companies.

He explained to TechCrunch that when we first said we would raise $10 million we were laughed at by managers. But, four years later, the company is running approximately $200 million. It shows that hyperlocal works best for certain markets.

Intudo plans to invest approximately 12-14 startups in its third fund. These will be in areas like finance, insurance and healthcare, logistics, and agriculture. The initial check size will be between $1 million and $10 million. Intudo will remain a leader in early-stage Series A and Series A rounds, but the company also intends to invest Series B rounds and C rounds to companies that have been acquired from its initial two funds.

Intudo has a limited number of partners, unlike many other funds with only a few anchor investors. This is to ensure that it maintains its independence and treats all LPs equally.

Chan stated, “10% is an acceptable number. It signals to founders that we do what is best for the company and not one particular interest group.”

It will search for firms with strong intellectual property and deep tech competitive advantages. The firm also seeks companies operating in highly-regulated areas that make it difficult for rivals to access.

Chan cited Pintu, a crypto-exchange, as an example of Intudo’s investment thesis.

“Everyone thought that you were investing in it because it was trendy.” But you must remember that when Bitcoin dropped to $6,000.00, we first met the founder. He said that Bitcoin had reached $3,000 six months after we presented him with the terms sheet. This was in March 2019. The moral of this story is that we trusted the founder and were able pick up the top talent. You can’t find many major unicorns working on crypto.

Intudo has many portfolio founders that are pulkam Kampung. This is an Indonesian group of people who studied abroad and returned home to start companies. It runs a program called Pulkam S.E.A. To mentor future founders, Turtle Fellowship is available. Intudo’s two first funds raised a third of its deals through universities and American tech communities.

After signing checks, Intudo collaborates closely with founders. Before receiving investment, each of the company’s companies has made a business deal through its network. Intudo’s ability to meet with founders in person on a nearly weekly basis is another advantage.

Yip said that the founder community had been through some tough times this year, and also last year because of COVID. Yip said that many of the founders had to adjust and correct their business plans. Our role as an involved, in-market investor is even stronger. Many of those companies which went under were not supported by an investor from their home country.

He said, “I believe our concentrated portfolio and the involved approach are something that founders appreciate, so it’s something we plan to repeat when Fund III comes out.”

