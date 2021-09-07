John Gibson, Tripwire CEO, Resigns Following Controversial Comment on Texas Anti-Abortion Law

Following his comments supporting the Texas anti-abortion law, Tripwire CEO John Gibson has stepped down from the company behind such games as Maneater and Chivalry 2.

Tripwire announced the news alongside confirming that co-founding member and current vice president Alan Wilson will now act as interim CEO. Tripwire stated that Gibson’s opinions do not represent the company and that his comments “disregarded the values and beliefs of our entire team, partners, and much of the broader community.”

- Advertisement -

Tripwire stated that John Gibson’s comments were his opinion and did not represent Tripwire Interactive. His comments were not in line with the values and beliefs of all of Tripwire Interactive’s employees, partners, or much of the wider community. Tripwire’s leadership team is deeply sorry. We are united in our resolve to quickly take action to create a positive atmosphere.

Are you a fan of Chivalry 2, or have you ever played it? YES No

- Advertisement -

John Gibson, Tripwire Interactive’s CEO, has announced his resignation. Alan Wilson (co-founding member, and currently Vice President), will assume the role of interim CEO. Alan Wilson, who has been with the company from its inception in 2005 to the present, will assume the role of interim CEO. He is active in the business and development affairs.

“Alan will collaborate with the Tripwire leadership to discuss employee and partner concerns. This includes executing a companywide town hall meeting, and encouraging open dialog with Tripwire leaders and employees. With the full support of the Tripwire leadership, his understanding of the company culture and our creative vision will guide the team to this point.

The previously mentioned comments from Gibson were Tweeted out on September 4, with the ex-CEO writing he was “proud of #USSupremeCourt affirming the Texas law banning abortion for babies with a heartbeat.”

Gibson said, “As an entertainer, I don’t get politically often.” Gibson said, “Yet, with so many vocal peers from the other side of this issue. I felt it important to go on record as a prolife game developer.

- Advertisement -

Following his Tweet, developers who have worked closely with Tripwire, including Shipwright Studios – who worked on both Maneater and Chivalry 2 – and Chivalry 2’s lead developer Torn Banner Studios, spoke up against Gibson’s statement. Shipwright Studios even went so far as to say it was canceling its existing contracts with Tripwire under the “current leadership structure.”

The anti-abortion law in question is one that the US Supreme Court recently refused to block and one that forbids the majority of abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. These pregnancies can also be from incest or rape. If found guilty, anyone who sues clinics performing illegal abortions can be fined $10,000.

Do you have a tip? Do you have a story idea? Send an email to [email protected]

Adam Bankhurst works as a journalist for IGN. Follow Adam Bankhurst on Twitter at @AdamBankhurst or on Twitch.

Publiated at Tue 07/09/2021, 02:27.39 +0000