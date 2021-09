Alzheimer’s Disease

Alzheimer’s Research UK found that two-thirds (33%) of Alzheimer’s cases are in seniors.

Common diseases are caused by abnormal brain buildups of amyloid, tau and proteins.

- Advertisement -

This protein damages brain cells and causes a decline in proper functioning.

The charity stated that “a loss of enjoyment and interest in daily activities could often be the first change.”

Publiated at Tue 07/09/2021, 08:23:00 (+0000).