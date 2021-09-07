Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool manager has four injuries doubts about Leeds United Premier League clash

Jurgen Klopp hopes to maintain his team’s excellent start in the Premier League this year once the international break is over. However, it appears that he will be absent at least four of the squad for Sunday’s visit to Leeds United.

Reds will travel to West Yorkshire for their first match with Elland Road fans since a 2009 FA Cup tie. They are looking to continue the unbeaten record that they have so far in this season.

Klopp’s team had an impressive 100 percent record with a 3-0 defeat of Norwich and a 2-0 demolition of Burnley. However, Chelsea ended that streak with a 1-1 draw at Anfield.

Reece James was given a red card for a dispute. Liverpool got back in the game using a Mohamed Salah penalty. However, they were unable to break down the Blues enough to win the match three-to-three.

Leeds is next in line. Marcelo Bielsa’s team have had an indifferent start to Premier League Season with no wins, but they will continue to be a side that looks to put a wrench in the works.

