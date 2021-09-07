Kevin Owens has his WWE contract signed much earlier than anticipated The Report

It sounds like Kevin Owens is about to become the hottest free agent in professional wrestling as his WWE contract is set to expire in January 2022.

Adam Cole was the focus of headlines last month regarding his WWE contract expiration. The former NXT Champion also made his AEW debut on Sunday at All Out. It seems that all eyes will now be on KO.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Kevin Owens’ WWE contract, originally scheduled to expire in 2023, will expire in January.

Sapp claims that an official from WWE has told Fightful that they had restructured several contracts prior to the pandemic. Kevin Owens was involved in a deal with WWE. It is not known if any other contracts were altered.

WWE has not yet provided any information regarding the reasons for Owens’ contract being cut or whether Owens contracts were altered to make room. We are certain that more information about this matter will be available in the coming weeks and months.

Kevin Owens is it possible to join the AEW?

WWE is not surprised that Pete Dunne and Adam Cole have signed NXT contracts. Kevin Owens updated his twitter bio’s location to “Almost There”, which may indicate that Owens is planning to make the move to All Elite Wrestling.

Kevin Owens is close to AEW friends, Sami Zayn’s WWE contract soon up, so it’s possible that both Owens and Zayn could be leaving the company in 2022.

Is it any surprise that Kevin Owens could be a free agent in a few months? Are you sure that Owens will remain with WWE, or move to AEW? We’d love to hear your opinions in the comments.

