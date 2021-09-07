Quantcast
Kimberley Garner braless in very revealing sheer Sequinned Dress

By Newslanes Media
Kimberley Garner braless as she models sultry photos at the fitting for Venice Film Festival

By Owen Tonks For Mailonline

Kimberley Garner showed off her svelte figure as she posed in a sheer dress during a last minute fitting for the Venice Film Festival on Monday.

The swimwear designer, 30, went braless beneath the eye-catching garment which was covered in silver sequins to preserve her modesty. 

The figure-hugging shape of the former Made In Chelsea‘s star frock made the most of her hourglass figure as she posed with her sunglasses in her hand for a series of snaps she posted on Instagram.

Sheer beauty: Kimberley Garner, 30, went braless in a revealing sheer sequinned dress as she posed for sultry Instagram snaps at a fitting for the Venice Film Festival on Monday

Kimberley’s impressively flat stomach was noticeable beneath the see-through material, which highlighted every inch of her tanned figure, 

Her blonde hair was tied back in a ponytail with some strands left hanging down to the front, framing her pretty facial features.

Sharing a slew of snaps of herself in the dress on Instagram, she wrote: ‘Gatsby/rock’n’roll – last minute fittings to Venice FF.’

Shady lady: The swimwear designer, went braless beneath the eye-catching garment which was covered in silver sequins to preserve her modesty

Strike a pose: The figure-hugging shape of the former Made In Chelsea's star frock made the most of her hourglass figure as she posed with her sunglasses in her hand

Kimberley has had a busy summer posing on beaches around the world in her own designs, including during the Cannes Film Festival in France in July.

Last week she shared some snaps of herself in a black bikini as she posed on the white sandy beach of the Cap Juluca, A Belmond Hotel on the Caribbean island of Anguilla.

She could be seen wearing the dark swimwear which left her toned midriff on show.

Designer dream: Kimberley has had a busy summer posing on beaches around the world in her own designs

Lazy days: Last week she shared some snaps of herself in a black bikini as she posed on the white sandy beach of the Cap Juluca, A Belmond Hotel on the Caribbean island of Anguilla

The star posed to the side with her thigh on display, showing off her incredible figure.

Kimberley captioned the snaps: ‘ Just as you are @kimberleylondon.’ 

The businesswoman has enjoyed the summer with her boyfriend, who she is yet to name.  

Making summer last: She could be seen wearing the dark swimwear which left her toned midriff on show

The influencer previously surprised fans when she revealed she cancelled a secret wedding and ended a long-term relationship last summer.

Speaking to MailOnline in September 2019, Kimberley confirmed she had called it quits with her former boyfriend.

The businesswoman said: ‘I ended the relationship recently. It was a really wonderful three years and we are still good friends today.’

Fun in the sun: Kimberley has been enjoying the last few months travelling with her new man, after they were last linked in December. Kimberly is yet to reveal his identity

