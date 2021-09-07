Kimberley Walsh cannot bear Sarah Harding’s loss to cancer.

Kimberley Walsh (39), recalled Sarah, who was also 39 years old, as someone who loved, laughed, and lived so hard.

She shared a collection of pictures of the two of them on Instagram and wrote: "Beautiful Sarah, this hurts so badly. It is hard to wake up one morning and realize that your loved ones are gone. Your infectious laughter was my favorite thing in the universe. You were so kind and had a great fire. "My heart is broken."

Sarah disclosed that she was diagnosed in August with breast cancer. Marie, Sarah’s mother, announced Sarah’s passing on Instagram Sunday. She said that her beautiful daughter Sarah was “a shining star”

Kimberley and Sarah had been famed together with Cheryl Tweedy. They are now just known as Cheryl, Nadine and Nicola Roberts on the TV series Popstars: Rivals 2002. Cheryl, 38, posted yesterday on Instagram: "Although I knew that this day would come, I'm still struggling to put into words the loss of our beautiful, original, crazy, funny, kind, and soft-hearted daughter." As I struggle to find my way through the painfully bizarre and terrifying waves of doubt & finality that I'm experiencing, I want to offer my condolences for all our GA supporters.

We were close to our extended families for many years and know many of your names by name. Sarah was so vulnerable and I wanted you to know how grateful I am for your support. You lifted Sarah’s spirits at a time when she was most in need of you. “I Love You Sarah…Farewell.”

Nicola (35), also shared a collection of photos from Girls Aloud's early years. She said, "I am absolutely distraught and can't believe that it has happened." It hurts and I am still reeling from the memories of our time together. "Especially the last year after her diagnosis. As difficult as it was, my new memories of our family are very strong. "An utterly horrible part of us or me is gone, and that's because it's impossible to imagine.

Nicola called her friend “Electric Girl” and said that she was a “Electric girl”. She added, “You did everything with a smile. Before I realized it, a white butterfly flew by my window this morning. It must have been you. Nadine (36), posted a picture of smiling Sarah, and stated that she was “absolutely devastated by” her loss. She said, “I cannot think of any words to express my feelings about her & how she means so much to me!” This is something I am sure many of you feel. As I am, I send you !!!” my deepest love.

Geri Horner, the Spice Girls’ TV host, and Louis Walsh paid tribute to Sarah, who was “always funny and the life and spirit of the party”.

