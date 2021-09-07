Kylie Gillies cries as she talks about Kylie Gillies attending her late dad’s funeral via live stream

- Advertisement -

Kylie Gillies held back her tears as she spoke about the heart-breaking process of having to attend her father’s funeral in Queensland this week via live stream.

On Tuesday, The Morning Show host told viewers she had been away to mourn the loss of her father, Ron Mills, after he died last week.

The TV host, her husband Tony Gillies and their teenage sons attended his funeral in via live stream in Sydney, but she was forced to be separated from her mother and sister who were at the service.

‘If I could have crawled through the computer screen to get there and give my mum and sister a hug, I would have,’ an emotional Kylie said.

Kylie described her father as a ‘true gentle man and the ‘kindest man’ as she paid tribute to him on the show.

‘He was a husband to mum Marg for 57 years… proud protector of me and my sister Stacy,’ adding that he was a doting grandfather to her sons, Gus and Archie, as well as her nieces, Anna and Julia, she said.

Queensland’s strict border closure with NSW prevents all residents from entering unless they are a Queensland resident or an NSW border zone resident.

Those wanting to enter Queensland must complete 14 days hotel quarantine and are subject to regular COVID-19 testing.

Kylie announced the devastating news of her father’s passing last week in an Instagram post with photos of their happy memories.

‘Our darling Dad,’ Kylie began. ‘A much-loved husband to my Mum for 57 years, and a Grandpa to four grandchildren who adored him.

‘We are heartbroken but thankful. You looked after us all for so long. Ron Mills 10.8.1930 – 31.8.2021.’

The announcement came just weeks after Sydney-based Kylie was forced to miss her father’s 91st birthday celebrations, after being unable to fly to Queensland’s Hervey Bay.

Kylie had instead acknowledged the day with a sweet throwback photo of her with her dad.

The TV anchor captioned the post: ‘Happy 91st dearest Daddy. Not long now ’til we get you that telegram from the Queen.’

She continued: ‘Not socially distanced here in this pic… but, yet again, border lockdowns are keeping us from all being together.

‘I know Mum, Stacy and Julia spoiled you on your special day…as you deserve to be. Xxx from us all down south. Xx’.

The last time Kylie saw her late father in-person was over the Christmas holidays.

She was able to make a last-minute flight to Queensland to spend time with him after an eruption of COVID-19 cases in Sydney meant state borders were closing rapidly.