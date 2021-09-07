Nasdaq keeps climbing higher; the 10-year yield is now 1.37% (revised).

The first day of trading was mixed. After our three-day weekend, the Dow fell -0.76% and -267 points. This is essentially the same as a month ago. On the other side, the Nasdaq gained an additional +0.07% which was enough to set a new record for closing highs. S&P 500 was down by -0.34%. Another -0.72% was lost by the Russell 2000 small-cap index.

Although these are not significant new highs for the Nasdaq they do still matter. For at least two days, Nasdaq has seen intra-day highs that were even greater than closes. Although there’s some trepidation about the historic September start, the growth plays seem to be winning.Netflix NFLXToday’s gain was +2.7%, even though Tech overall was flat.Apple AAPL enjoyed +1.5% gains.

It’s been a story of growth vs. cycles for almost all 2021. The market has been able to self-regulate by bidding up technology and other areas of growth. In the end, it would ebb back to value names. Although the Dow hasn’t seen a new closing peak since mid-August it could be that this trend continues and industrials will follow. Why haven’t they been rewarded with the same love?

These data points would be followed closely, particularly in light of current supply restrictions in the second half of this year. Although the Fed is known for betting on temporary supply restrictions, which can lead to “transitory inflation”, many analysts see supply headwinds continuing and prices not falling accordingly. We’ll soon hear about the “stagflation,” dreadful issue that plagues the markets if this occurs.

This could be a factor in the recent rise of 10-year bonds yields. The current yield is 1.37%, an increase of notably over the last month and at its highest level since mid-July. However, the yields for the 10-year are still historically low. It’s not possible to predict any real harm, but it is possible to gauge a shift in bond rates. There are still questions: Is inflation going to stay? And what if growth doesn’t keep up?

