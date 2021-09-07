New treatment for arthritis: Arthritis is now possible thanks to a breakthrough study

Study has revealed that bacteria can enter the body through leakage of the stomach lining.

- Advertisement -

This intensifies inflammation in the stomach and causes increasing pain to the joints. Researchers at University College London discovered that restoring the gut-barrier may be a therapeutic option to reduce the severity of RA symptoms.

Despite having a better understanding of certain environmental and genetic factors which may be associated with the development of RA scientists have not yet fully understood how the disease progresses.

The study’s researchers suggest that the finding of bacteria growth in the gut could play an important role in initiating this disease.

READ MORE: Covid could cause spike in dementia cases, according to experts