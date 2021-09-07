New treatment for arthritis: Arthritis is now possible thanks to a breakthrough study

Rheumatoid arthritis is a condition that can cause pain, swelling and stiffness in joints. This is also known as auto-immune. New research has shown that the diagnosis of this disease is based on damage to the gut lining.
Study has revealed that bacteria can enter the body through leakage of the stomach lining.
This intensifies inflammation in the stomach and causes increasing pain to the joints. Researchers at University College London discovered that restoring the gut-barrier may be a therapeutic option to reduce the severity of RA symptoms.
Despite having a better understanding of certain environmental and genetic factors which may be associated with the development of RA scientists have not yet fully understood how the disease progresses.
The study’s researchers suggest that the finding of bacteria growth in the gut could play an important role in initiating this disease.
READ MORE: Covid could cause spike in dementia cases, according to experts
The preclinical research, using mouse models and samples from patients, revealed existing drugs that can repair the stomach and treat RA.
Clinical trials of a new drug for Coeliac disease, AT1001, were conducted in laboratory tests using human and mouse tissue. It was found to be effective in repairing the intestinal lining and alleviating symptoms.
Vercirnon, a treatment that is already available on the NHS for Crohn’s disease, could also be a candidate.
Researchers are currently working on a clinical trial involving at least one of these drugs in human RA. This condition affects approximately 400,000 people in Britain, of which a third do not receive any benefit from the current treatment.
DO NOT MISS:
Claudia Mauri, a professor at UCL who was also the co-lead writer of the study, stated that “We wanted to find out what was going on in the gut. We wanted to determine whether changes to your intestinal lining (which usually serves as a barrier against bacteria) are an indication of disease.
Professor Mauri stated that if the second clinical trial proves to be a success, a drug already in use will soon be available on the NHS for RA patients within three to four year.
The researcher stressed that, although there may be limitations in the next study, the drugs might not become available immediately. However, “our results suggest that the intestinal line is an important therapeutic target.” We found that existing drugs which restore gut-barrier integrity, i.e. prevent the gut becoming leaky, or stop inflammatory cells moving into the gut, can reduce arthritis severity in preclinical models.
Professor Mauri says that current treatments for RA don’t seem to address the problem in the stomach and may make the patient more susceptible to reactivation from ongoing inflammation.
The study’s findings were confirmed by experts who weren’t involved. This could increase the effectiveness of future treatments. __S.21__
Professor Simon Milling of the University of Glasgow said that this exciting research could help identify new treatments for arthritis.
Research on RA is published in The Medicine Journal, which was funded by Versus Arthritis.
Versus Arthritis Director, Dr Neha Issar Brown said that the findings were exciting in many ways. They not only show a connection between gut damage, microbiome, and rheumatoid, but also how inflammation might trigger the immune system, leading to RA span>
Publiated at Tue 07/09/2021, 17:12:00 +0000