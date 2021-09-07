New World Beta Date: When is the New World Open Beta Start? Time on Steam

Double Helix Games, the developers of the New World Open Beta are now ready to go after enduring several delays.

New World, one of Amazon’s first major publishing launches, has been under development since 2016.

Since the announcement, there have been many playtests. This week’s beta is a big step forward.

Amazon Studios has confirmed that more content will be made available for play in September, even bigger than July’s closed beta.

Before the beta opens, all patch notes will be available. This will allow gamers to see if there have been any additional territories or weapons added.

The good news? Gamers will not need a key to access the New World beta open beta, as opposed during closed testing.

Amazon has instead chosen Steam Playtest. This allows interested gamers to request access starting September 8, at 7:00 AM PT (2:00 PM UTC).