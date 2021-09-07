New World Beta Date: When is the New World Open Beta Start? Time on Steam

Double Helix Games, the developers of the New World Open Beta are now ready to go after enduring several delays.
New World, one of Amazon’s first major publishing launches, has been under development since 2016.
Since the announcement, there have been many playtests. This week’s beta is a big step forward.
Amazon Studios has confirmed that more content will be made available for play in September, even bigger than July’s closed beta.
Before the beta opens, all patch notes will be available. This will allow gamers to see if there have been any additional territories or weapons added.
The good news? Gamers will not need a key to access the New World beta open beta, as opposed during closed testing.
Amazon has instead chosen Steam Playtest. This allows interested gamers to request access starting September 8, at 7:00 AM PT (2:00 PM UTC).
WHAT IS THE NEW WORLD OPEN BETA START TIME?
Amazon confirmed Thursday, September 9th at 3:00 PM BST that the New World Open Beta Start Time had been set for this time.
The New World Closed Beta in North America begins at 7 a.m. PT.
Amazon confirmed that their New World Closed Beta would continue through September 13th at 6am BST.
Open Beta testing will be offered in English, French and German as well as Spanish, Polish, Portuguese, and Spanish.
Amazon sent a message earlier in the month, confirming that their server support would be more robust but cautioning gamers that they should be ready for any issues.
We still have a lot of work ahead of New World’s release on September 28th, but the Closed Beta helped tremendously by helping to test our servers and providing constructive feedback. It also provided key insights to assist our team in preparing and adapting.
Closed Beta was a time when we encountered server problems and too many players. This caused queue times and prevented some players from experiencing the beauty and danger of Aeternum.
The Open Beta Test will use Steam’s Playtest feature. This allows any interested player in the supported regions of Steam to ask for access, free of charge, to the test. The servers will be accessible in North America and Europe as well as Australia, South America, and South America.
Open Beta begins September 9, at 7:00 AM PT (2:00 PM UTC), and will continue through September 12, at 11:59 PM PT (6:59 AM UTC).
Gamers were also warned that their progress would be erased again, just as with closed beta.
All New World servers are now clean for the launch of the complete game experience on September 29, worldwide.
Amazon has not indicated that they will delay the release of New World on Steam in 2021.
Fans should expect more information to come in the weeks ahead as the release date nears.
