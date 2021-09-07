Prince Harry’s and Meghan Markle’s actors felt the emotional weight in their royal lives.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced in January 2020 that they would be leaving the royal family to “financially self-sufficient”. They also split their time living in the UK with the USA. The royals appeared on The Oprah Winfrey Show in order to talk about their decision, and also made guest appearances on James Corden’s program. This Lifetime documentary, which stars Jordan Dean and Sydney Morton as Harry and Meghan, explores the situation in detail.

Sydney, Meghan’s actor confessed that it was extremely emotional for him. - Advertisement - “I knew that I hadn’t spent as much time thinking about and internalising the experience. It’s been so news for years. The headlines have been reduced to talking points so it wasn’t surprising that we felt the emotional weight and the burden of all of this. (Via Hollywood Life). The past has seen Prince Harry openly discuss his experiences with the royal family, and the impact it had on him. Prince Harry spoke on The Late Late Show With James Corden and said that “all of us know how the British press can feel.” It was ruining my mental health. It was poisonous.” READ MORE: Elvis fought his record company over iconic song and changed lyrics

- Advertisement - Let us know your thoughts. What did the Prince Harry’s and Meghan Markle actors accomplish? Join the debate in the comments section here Sydney said, “[Playing Meghan] certainly gave me a different perspective. A perspective that I don’t think most people have because they aren’t taking the time to think about how it would feel to lose my mother in the same way Harry lost his, to be an American woman, and to marry into the royal family. It’s something most people can’t comprehend and won’t try. It was an extremely emotional task to undertake. Jordan (the 36-year old Prince Harry) placed much of the burden of his performance on Diana, Princess Of Wales’ death. After suffering injuries in a car accident in Pont de l’Alma tunnel, Paris on August 31, 1997, Princess Diana passed away.

- Advertisement - The documentary, entitled The Me You Can’t See features testimony from Lady Gaga and Glenn Close as well as many A-listers discussing mental health. The topic of mental health is very important and has been discussed by the Royal couple in the past. Meghan spoke out about her thoughts of suicide during an interview with Oprah. Oprah told her: “I quit the house twice in 4 months… “I couldn’t be more alone.”

Meghan said later that she didn’t wish to live anymore. That was an unmistakable, frightening thought that kept me awake at night. Prince Harry later spoke out about Prince William and his father, Prince Philip, during the interview. He stated, “My brother and father are stuck.” “They can’t leave, and that is why I feel compassion.” SOURCE

Publiated at Tue 07/09/2021, 09:45:00 +0000