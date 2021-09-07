Rainforest, an e-commerce platform that aggregates a variety of products and services, raises $20M in just a few months After its last funding

Four months after its last funding announcement, Singapore-based e-commerce aggregator Rainforest has closed a $20 million pre-Series A round led by Monk’s Hill Ventures. January Capital, Crossbeam Venture Partners and Amasia were also involved, as well as returning investors Nordstar Venture Partners and Insignia Venture Partners.

Rainforest announced in May that it had raised $6.55 million in equity and a $30 million debt facility to fund acquisitions. According to the company, its most recent raise has given it more than $50,000,000 in equity and a $30 million debt facility that will be used for acquiring ecommerce brands.

Rainforest was founded by ex-Carousell and Fave executives. It primarily purchases Amazon brands from Asia and aims to be the ecommerce equivalent of Newell Brands, a consumer goods conglomerate.

J.J. Chai, co-founder and chief executive officers, told TechCrunch via email that Rainforest has raised additional funding because the company’s portfolio doubled since its last round. It also had “a few sizable acquisitions” in its pipeline. However, the amount was increased to $20 million by investors. The funding will be used for brand acquisitions as well as hiring staff and building the tech infrastructure.

Chai stated that Rainforest has only raised equity because it is still using Accial’s debt facility.

Rainforest launched in January 2021 and has since acquired six brands from China, one of which was purchased for $3.6million. This is its first venture into China, and it plans to double its brand portfolio before the year ends. Rainforest then scales up brands by acquiring them, including inventory management, cost optimization, expansions in new markets and channels, and expansions to existing distribution channels. Rainforest claims that its portfolio brands saw a 50% increase in their annual growth rates following acquisitions.

Rainforest announced that it had hired Yev Ivanko (previously co-founder, CEO, at NimbleSeller) as vice president for acquisitions and Christine Ng as vice president brands. Ng has experience in branding and marketing at Sephora ShopStyle Luxola Shopbop and ShopStyle.

