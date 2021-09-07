Review by Baldo of The Guardian Owls

It’s rare to see Studio Ghibli’s iconic and instantly recognizable anime art style take shape in a video game, but developer NAPS Team’s isometric action-adventure RPG, Baldo: The Guardian Owls, claims both Ghibli and The Legend of Zelda as its primary inspirations. Those are lofty ambitions, but Baldo rarely instills the same depth into its story or characters, and very little of it feels good to play. It is actually more like walking through a park than slogging your way through 50 hours of inconsistent puzzle-solving and dungeon crawling.

Simple but powerful, the story of a boy who tries to save the world from danger is the premise. It’s meant as a humorous tale. It’s a fairly standard Legend of Zelda plot and has no original twist. It will take you a long time to solve dungeons and explore an overworld. You then have to go backwards every time you get a new, useful piece of equipment that opens up paths, such as the Owl Bomb, or the Sacred Fire.

At least for those who are just starting, the main issue is the lack or direction. There is no guide beyond the first screen, which gives you basic information about your control options. There are no explanations for many of the most important mechanics. This includes the one that allows you to shake off spider webs. The interface’s rest is just as bad, making simple tasks such as checking inventory and completing quest lists much harder than they should.

Baldo is full of bugs. You will encounter everything, from NPCs refusing to give you the correct items after you complete their quests (essentially leaving you in an area until you reset your save and try again), to almost constant crashes to dashboards and other bugs that can make exploration far more difficult than it should. Baldo almost acts passive aggressively, pushing you around and testing your patience in order to find out what it can do before you remove it permanently.

Baldo’s condition is obvious from his first moments in the Lost Galleon dungeon. It’s difficult to understand everything, from the initial dungeon crawl through the overworld and the nondescript map of the world. You’re unlikely to be given any guidance, except for some vague dialog or hint from Rodia Town’s library or Minisio, the Map Merchant.

The later dungeons like the frustrating Savoca Prison or the incredibly tense Bobo Pit are worse – they will often waste your time, and make you go back to “game over”, rather than guiding you forward. Except for pressure plates and torch sconces, Baldo’s universe has very few common vocabulary to guide you to a particular point of interest. This makes it difficult to miss important events and items that will help you progress. Each room has its own set of rules.

You will often be required to push or carry blocks, as well as fragile statuettes and other pieces of equipment across large distances. This adds to the frustration because you have to move at a snail’s pace while performing these tasks. Although it is all great when everything comes together, it can be exhausting to actually get there.

As you traverse a dungeon, frustrations are common. Baldo doesn’t have any feedback so it’s easy to fall from a ledge, or roll in an unfavorable direction. Even worse is that most important actions such as swinging your sword or talking with NPCs and picking up and throwing things are all assigned to the two same buttons on your controller. This makes it very easy for you to talk to someone else when you were really trying to attack an enemy.

Baldo is also very fragile throughout the story. You start the game with three hearts and don’t have enough chances to gain more. Then, you will eventually reach the beautiful but difficult to find Owl Village in the middle third. Most enemies and traps do a staggering two to three hearts of damage per hour, so there is little margin for error. That’d be a tough challenge if the combat were up to it, but this is no Dark Souls: it’s practically impossible to gauge when to dodge or block an incoming attack. Obnoxious and unfair are the giant spiders and man-eating plants that can hover in midair and shoot at you.

Although it is possible to master Baldo’s complicated controls, don’t expect to see hundreds of screens that say “Game over.” Before you even take your first step out of Kidoge Village and reach Rodia Town. This is because it takes a long time to get good at surviving fights with even the simplest lizardmen you encounter in the early starting zones, who are unreasonably good at killing you and seem to have a limitless ability to evade your attacks.

You can build up powerful items such as the Takame Shield and the Owl Mask to help you explore the vast, intricately designed world. Even though your level of power increases, Baldo’s tactics remain unfair even when you are reasonably powerful. Some of the more powerful foes, such as the Robowl and the Kangmi are constantly at your disadvantage. They are both relentlessly strong and rarely show their weaknesses. You can still use the poorly laid geometry of the map to elude these creatures. You’ll be navigating through an endless stream of bugs and unsatisfying boss encounters before even getting to the bottom of it.

Baldo’s simple and adorable art style makes it a great choice for an action-adventure title that is both isometric in nature. It’s also designed to work on Apple Arcade. There is a significant gap between the world art (which looks amazing in locations like Rodia Town at Night, the Marui Desert and Owl Village) and the item and character designs. These are much simpler and look more like sketchbook drawings by children than monsters and characters from Ghibli movies.

The biggest problem with the visuals of the game is its fixed camera. It often hides vital information as you travel through the world. You might not be able to see what you need to complete the quest. It can also happen that an enemy may see you off-screen and start sniping you before you even realize it.

Baldo’s game audio may be the most distracting. The sounds are ear-piercingly loud if the volume has been adjusted to the appropriate level. It is also played endlessly without an end. This is similar to the chain sound you hear when you walk around in a dungeon. Some enemy types, such as the grunting sounds made by some of them, are completely silent until they confront you directly. Baldo makes a loud whining sound when he is hit or blocked by an attack. There’s no volume control to mut or reduce these noises or blend them with the music.

It’s frustrating because Baldo is the soundtrack of Final Fantasy 7. Nothing is particularly unique about it – you can hear motifs reminiscent of Final Fantasy 7‘s Bombing Mission theme in the Pansa Hills, and I was reminded of One-Winged Angel in Odessa’s herb shop – but besides some bad mixing at points, it’s euphoric enough to inspire a lust for adventure. It does the job well, that is to say.

