Safety patrol robots are available in Singapore now These robots should be everywhere! Fine.

Some robots were made to be your best friend. Some to unload 1600 boxes an hour. Some to do backflips, paint masterpieces. Some to inspect crime scenes. Some will advise you to stop smoking and ride your motorcycle on the footpath.

Singapore is testing robots to patrol pedestrian areas. This surveillance has been a high priority and controversial issue.

The robot mall cop named Xavier will autonomously roll through Toa Payoh Central starting Sept. 5 and scanning for undesirable social behavior according to a press release from Engadget (via Engadget).

The project involves five Singapore government agencies: HTX (the National Environment Agency), the Land Transport Authority and the Singapore Food Agency. It is also a collaboration between the Housing and Development Board and five other Singapore government agencies. HTX and A*STAR have built the robots.

The “undesirable social behaviours” Xavier will be on the lookout for include congregation of more than five people (as per the government’s COVID-19 measures), smoking in prohibited areas, illegal hawking, improperly parked bicycles within the Housing and Development Board’s Hub, and riding motorised active mobility devices and motorcycles on footpaths.

If you are participating in these activities as a Xavier passes by, the robot will notify the command center and display a message corresponding with your offense.

It is equipped with sensors that can avoid pedestrians and moving obstacles, as well as cameras, including low-light cameras, to give a 360 degree video feed and to display details such vitals and battery status. Officers will determine the robot’s path and can use a built-in intercom to respond in real time to any incidents.

What’s happening with the data coming from Xavier? HTX stated in a press release that the data would be streamed to an “analytical system with artificial intelligence capability,” where public officials can analyze it and deploy additional resources if needed.

The agency stated that the goal of the project was to reduce the number of police foot patrols.

In a statement, Lily Ling (director of East Regional Office of Singapore Food Agency), stated that “the deployment of ground robotics will help us to augment our surveillance resources and enforce resources.” For example, surveillance of illegal vendors can require a lot of manpower as many officers must be stationed in different areas on the island. Robotics technology could be utilized to improve such operations and decrease the number of officers required to perform physical patrols.

This is not the first time that a security robot has been developed in Singapore. Local security services company Ademco launched a rentable robot security guard service in 2017 after a personnel shortage. Singapore has also tested drones for surveillance in the last few years, citing a lack of people to do the job.

Singapore Police have used a similar robot to Xavier before. Similar to the Multi-purpose All-Terrain Autonomous Robot, (M.A.T.A.R.), it’s also similar. HTX, A*STAR I2R built it. It has been used at large events such as National Day or Chingay Parades to patrol.

Globally, security robots have become a disturbing and imminent reality. Knightscope, for example, has been selling its K5 security robots since years. (Yes, that’s the same company that drowned; the humans actually built a shrine to it). As recently as 2020, Spot the robot dog from Boston Dynamics was used by NYPD at a crime scene. China has had police robots for years, equipped with facial recognition software.

Although we are curious about how RoboCop works in Singapore, it is unlikely that this will be possible as it is a surveillance program by the government.

Publiated at Tue 07/09/2021 11:00:02 +0000