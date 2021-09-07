Select your “The Matrix Resurrections” teaser trailer in Red. Or blue?

[Unable to retrieve full text content]

The Matrix Resurrections, the fourth film in the franchise, is no longer a glitch in your fantasies — it’s real, and the full trailer drops tomorrow.

In the meantime, you can catch your first glimpse of the new footage in this cool interactive teaser, which offers you a choice. The deal is clear: blue or red pills?

- Advertisement -

Head on over to thechoiceisyours.whatisthematrix.com (a clever resurrection of the original 90s domain) to watch one of two versions of the teaser. The red offers glimpses of star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, apparently going through the familiar process of post-Matrix “rebirth,” while a familiar-sounding voice (that’s definitely not Laurence Fishburne) tells you “This could be the first day of the rest of your life — but if you want it, you have to fight for it.” In blandly terrifying Agent-like voices, Neil Patrick Harris narrates the blue. It informs that you have lost your ability to distinguish reality from fiction.

The teasers will detect the time on your device and use it to create the voiceover. This is both creepy and fun. Even if you pick the same pill, the short, vibrant clips of the movie are different each time.

You can see Carrie Ann Moss and Keanu, looking more John Wick-like than Neo. But they are ready to face the robots again.

The Matrix Resurrections will be released in theatres and on HBO Max starting December 22.

- Advertisement -

Publited at Wednesday, 8 Sep 2021:53:04 +0000