September’s Humble Choice is headlined by PGA Tour 2K21 Bundle

This month’s haul of PC games from Humble Choice have arrived, and September features some strong additions to your library. Not only is PGA Tour 2K21 the most popular triple-A game in golf, there are also solid adventure/puzzle and indie roguelike titles.

PGA Tour 2K21 made waves when it was announced last year, as it was the first videogame to use the official PGA Tour license in five years. It was launched in August and has received’very good’ Steam reviews. Players are happy to have a mouse-based control system for swinging.

- Advertisement -

If you’re feeling more dungeon-crawly, you can try the bright roguelike platformer Neon Abyss, the skull-headed cowboy shooting of West of Dead (featuring the voice of Hellboy actor Ron Perlman), or the turn-based tactics action of Fort Triumph. Swag and Sorcery is from Graveyard Shift and Punch Club. You’ll manage a company that travels to adventure dungeons. Atomicrops blends action roguelike combat with a demented spin on Stardew Valley, so make sure that hoe blade stays sharp.

Rounding things out for September are alt-’80s FMV game Not For Broadcast, charming Scandinavian adventure game Roki, VHS-style combat platformer Narita Boy, archaeological adventure game Heaven’s Vault, authoritarianism simulator Orwell: Ignorance is Strength, and noir puzzle games the Framed Collection.

Get the Bundle

You can always browse our list of our favourite free PC games if you’re looking to save even more money as we head into Big Release season.

Publiated at Tue 07/09/2021 20:36.56 +0000