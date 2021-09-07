Shang-Chi 2: Kevin Feige drops first details on Simu Liu sequel

In his first film, The Legend of the Ten Rings, Shang-Chi (the latest Marvel superhero) was presented last weekend. The movie not only invited viewers to witness the birth of a new Avenger, but also teased the future of the character’s expanding story. Now, MCU and Disney boss Feige has given the first details of what may become Shang-Chi 2.

Feige’s interviews are notoriously vague and his remarks about Shang-Chi 2 don’t buck that trend. - Advertisement - He was asked about Shang-Chi’s potential as a trilogy and he said that he always made a movie to try to tell more stories. If they’re interested, we’ll continue to tell them more. (Via Collider). This isn’t an “no”, but it doesn’t tell us much about the Master of Kung Fu’s future. Feige did deliver some hope to fans, however. He also said in another interview that he was encouraged by the early reaction to his characters and [Shang Chi] himself. It gives me hope that more people will be interested to see these characters. (Via Comic Book). READ MORE: Shang-Chi actor Simu Liu teases Marvel romance for newest Avenger

- Advertisement - Feige said, “We have many ideas about where they should be taken and where they should go.” It’s the support players and co-stars that make the movie work. That’s what’s fun. This movie is a great example of that. We think the co-stars are amazing and have high hopes for their future. Marvel’s boss is not the only one who hopes for the franchise’s future. Destin Daniel Cretton (Director of Shang-Chi) recently talked out about the continuation of the series.

Despite only being out for a couple of days, Shang-Chi already has broken box office records. - Advertisement - Although the movie had a modest budget of $150 million, it has made over $83 million its first weekend. The film also broke the Labor Day Weekend box office record, earning over $30 million. However, A Shang-Chi 2 may spark an entirely new storyline that involves a sexually charged romance.

Simu Liu recently spoke out about how his character could fall for Katy (Awkwafina) in a romantic relationship. He stated that he thought Shaun and Katy had a wonderful relationship. They support one another, love each other as they are, and have that carefree energy to be who they really are around the other. (Via The CS Network). Star of Chinese-Canadian cinema added, “Whether it’s romantic…that’s not necessarily up to me to decide.” Shang-Chi, the Legend of the Ten Rings and Shang-Chi are now in theaters SOURCE / SOURCE

Publiated at Tue 07/09/2021, 09:11:13 (+0000).