Southgate: Contract situation won’t distract players

Gareth Southgate laughed at the idea that England’s footballers might be distracted from his contract situation in advance of next year’s World Cup.

It was impossible to have foreseen the changes that would occur under the former defender of 57 caps, who initially took over as interim manager after Sam Allardyce’s shocking departure in September 2016.

Southgate was the leader of England’s remarkable run to the semi-finals at the 2018 World Cup. They also finished third in this inaugural Nations League before reaching the Euro 2020 finals against Italy.

After such success, Mark Bullingham, the Football Association’s chief executive, stated during the tournament that the 51-year old wanted to sign another contract beyond the World Cup in 2019.

Southgate was coy since that time as he focused on Qatar and not what happened after. But he doesn’t see it distracting his players.

With a laugh, the England boss stated: “I don’t believe they can care less. The manager at the club or in country is irrelevant to them.

One comes and one goes. They move on to the next. It’s not distracting in any form.

I have 14 months. It’s not a problem if you manage to get 14 weeks of management experience.

“I enjoy working with the team, and I imagine that we won’t discuss it until after the fall.”

Southgate says ‘some traditions are worth protecting’ with FIFA looking at the idea of holding the World Cup every two years

England has two World Cup qualifying double-headers for November and October, but it would seem that they are all set to progress to Qatar if they defeat the nearest rivals Poland on Wednesday.

While the Three Lions are fresh off back-to-back victories against Hungary and Andorra, Southgate cautioned against complacency before taking on Robert Lewandowski (and co.) in Warsaw.

When asked if England expects to win, he replied: “It is a positive observation that there is without doubt that that team has that confidence, which comes from being able achieve results and performing well.

We saw this in Hungary. The way they approach the game and the belief was inspiring, as well as the extra motivation to not get to the destination we desired.

It’s an excellent position to be in. However, this must be maintained every day.

Highlights of the World Cup qualifying group I match between England and Andorra

“Any slippage of these standards, any suggestion that we can win matches simply by taking our foot off gas, will get us in serious trouble.”

The level of competition is just too high. Every match presents different challenges that you must solve throughout the night.

It’s fun to be part of this team right now because you mentioned the points, but it can also be dangerous if standards slip.

Saturday, September 11th at 5:00pm

Start at 5:30pm



Southgate’s impressive team could score a new record of 12 clean sheets in one calendar year. This is a level with England’s 1966 heros who achieved an 11th shut out at the weekend.

He said that he didn’t believe it was possible to underestimate their defense.

Sometimes, defense is taken as a given and it can be viewed as an art. I believe that it should be taken seriously and you must take pride in the process. There are also details that are very important organizationally.

It is important to focus and enjoy the process.

They are an organized group that can communicate well and organize each other. There’s an esprit de corps about this unit, and it’s what you want.

They have gotten that. Their defensive record for a prolonged period is outstanding. This gives the team a solid foundation to play.

England is not only preventing goals, but also scoring goals at a rapid pace. Harry Kane has 40 points for England and ranks fifth in all-time national team rankings with Michael Owen.

Southgate compared the Tottenham striker’s performance up front with those of Romelu Lukaku in Belgium and Lewandowski in Poland. Kane’s success into his 30s is something he could see replicating.

The boss said that Kane has every opportunity to stay as long as possible, as he is an amazing professional.

These things will depend on how well you take care of your body and what foods you eat. He’s determined to achieve that goal and it’s what will give him the greatest chance of success.

You never know what circumstances might arise around it, but he will do his best to give himself every chance.

Southgate says he will see how Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival at Manchester United impacts his England players at Old Trafford

Southgate says that only time will reveal how Cristiano Ronaldo’s return at Manchester United will affect Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood.

Rashford has been out since last month’s shoulder surgery. Greenwood, who scored in all three of United’s Premier League games, has played nearly every minute.

Greenwood was United’s centre forward in the match against Leeds and Wolves, but Ronaldo brought attention to how Ole Gunnar Solskjaer plans to line up his Portugal team.

Southgate was asked if Ronaldo’s presence would limit Greenwood’s and Rashford’s game time or help the development of the England duo. He replied: “I believe the league is full o outstanding players so the players get used to that level competition every week, which is great for them.

We’ll have to wait and see at Manchester United. Ole will decide how to manage the team.

“At any club, we have to always pick up those selections and how it affects fitness or form.

It’s nothing unusual for us. It will be interesting to see what happens.

Publiated at Tue 07/09/2021 22:31.18 (+0000).