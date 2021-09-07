Stellaris megastructures – a quick guide

What do you know about the Stellaris megastructures and their uses? These gargantuan feats of engineering were first introduced in the first Stellaris DLC – Utopia – and range from habitats and gateways, to more specialised structures such as Dyson Spheres, giant art galleries, and a device that can destroy the entire galaxy.

You can create megastructures like Ring Worlds even if your expansions don’t exist. If you have the appropriate tech, you will be able repair or build them. Except for gateways, you won’t have the ability to build or research new structures. While Utopia included quite a few, MegaCorps Federations and Nemesis offered new possibilities.

Distant Stars or Synthetic Dawn can also influence the megastructure mechanics. The former introduces the L-Gate cluster while the latter causes more natural Ring Worlds spawn at a particular location. We’ve put together this quick guide to Stellaris megastructures, we hope you find it useful, although for a more thorough breakdown you can also refer to the official Paradox Wiki, which we’ve drawn a lot of information from.

Stellaris Megastructures

Below is a complete list of the all-buildable megastructures that can be built in Stellaris.

Gateways

Habitats

Ring Worlds

Dyson Sphere

Science Nexus

Sentry Array

Decompressor of Matter

Mega Art Installation

Strategic Coordination Center

Interstellar Assembly

Mega Shipyard

The Aetherophasic engine

Basics of Stellaris Megastructures

To build all the megastructures, you will require a ship for construction. While many megastructures require several stages, you will only need one ship to build the first stage.

If you travel across the galaxy, you will also be able to find destroyed versions of many of the megastructures. You only need to use the Mega-Engineering technology to repair pre-existing structures.

You can have as many as 8 naturally-spawning rings worlds depending on your galaxy generation settings. They come in different states of repair.

One megastructure can only be constructed per empire, and that is a multi-stage megastructure. While repairing a megastructure that is already in place won’t result in any accomplishments, it doesn’t count towards the limit. Conquering such structures from another empire is not an achievement.

Megastructure-related bonuses:

It Master Builders ascension perk Increases the speed of build by +50%

Increases the speed of build by +50% It Living Metal Mega-Construction edict Increases the speed of build by +50%

Increases the speed of build by +50% It Architecture Renaissance Unity Ambition Also, the build speed is increased by +50%

Also, the build speed is increased by +50% Use theRelic from the Isolated Contingency CenterFor 10 years, the increase in build speed is +300%

Gateways to the Stellaris Megastructures

Gateways don’t require expansions. You can find abandoned gateways scattered throughout the galaxy. Once you have the technology, you can make your own.

L-Gates are an exception. They lead to the L-Cluster. You will need the Distant Stars expansion.

The technology you see will not appear until the gateway is abandoned. These will be disabled during galaxy generation so you can’t build your own gateways.

Although each system cannot have more than one gateway, it is possible to have multiple L-gates and natural wormholes.

Gateways may travel to other gateways provided that the Empire which owns the destination gate does not have its borders closed and isn’t at war with any of the traveling fleets. Your gates cannot be closed by fallen empires because normal empires can’t close them. However, claims can only be extended via gateways if there are no borders on the side being claimed.

Stellaris Megastructures Habitats

Habitats can be described as artificial living areas that have been built above the planets. Each species has a base habitability score of 70%.

To build them you will need to have the Utopia addon. However, you can buy the Federations expansion that comes with your Void Dweller origin to unlock the ability to create habitats.

They are, apart from gateways, the only single-stage megastructures found in Stellaris. These structures can be constructed around any regular planet, without exceptions.

Stellaris Megastructures – Multi-stage Stellaris

Stellaris also has ten megastructures. They are all multi-stage and require different expansions. They have fewer rules and restrictions than habitats or gateways. However, a system may only own one of these structures.

You can only build, update, or repair one of these structures simultaneously. However, there are other things you could do to increase the limit. Please consult the Paradox Wiki for more detailed notes on costs, build times, megastructure benefits, as well as other miscellania.

Below is an overview of the megastructures that can be constructed with Stellaris expansion.

Utopia

Ring World

Dyson Sphere

Science Nexus

Sentry Array

MegaCorps

Decompressor of Matter

Mega Art Installation

Strategic Coordination Center

Interstellar Assembly

Federations

Mega Shipyard

Nemesis

The Aetherophasic engine

This guide will be updated as new megastructure content is added through future patches and expansions.

Publiated at Tue 07/09/2021 12:23.54 +0000