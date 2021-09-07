The Permanent Return: What CEOs in Travel Are Saying Business Travel

In normal times, the peak summer travel season has passed. Travel companies can rely on corporate travel in order to increase leisure travel demand and offset declining travel demand.

However, this was before the pandemic.

As new viruses and other threats to business travelers make it difficult to forecast the future, the demand for business travel is expected to rise. Companies will need to make the most of work-from home arrangements, as well as a decrease in travel expenses, if people are not present at the office for longer periods.

Some travel executives are more optimistic than others when it comes to the return of business travelers. However, there’s a growing sentiment that the grip of corporate travel pandemic is set to continue well into the next year. When the U.S. Transportation Security Administration last week reported the lowest level of air passenger traffic since May, it’s difficult to believe that optimistic outlooks are possible.

These are the predictions of some top travel executives about the slow return to corporate travel over the next year.

Accor CEO Sebastien Bazin

“I really believe that we stand to lose about 20 percent or 25 percent of that entire [international business travel] market,” Accor CEO Sebastien Bazin said last week at the International Hospitality Investment Forum, according to Hospitality Insights.

Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian

“We won’t be at 60 percent [of 2019 levels this month],” Delta CEO Ed Bastian told the Wall Street Journal last week in reference to a prediction earlier this year the Atlanta-based airline would climb from 40 percent of pre-pandemic corporate travel demand seen this summer to 60 percent by September.

Hilton CEO Chris Nassetta

In June, the business transient night demand for rooms was 70% of 2019, with rates exceeding 80 percent. On the Hilton CEO Christopher Nassetta’s second quarter earnings conference this summer, he said that similar room demand was continuing to improve in July with rates at 90% of 2019, while adding that “When you get 60-90 days out, the business transient stats — many of the bookings haven’t happened.”

Nassetta was among the most optimistic hotel CEOs regarding the eventual return of business travel this year, despite soaring case counts around the world at the time of the company’s earnings call.

“I believe you get after Labor Day. I believe that we’ll have power through the Delta thing. If you take a look at statistics on hospitalizations and the like they aren’t terrible. The patterns in the UK are very good if you compare what has happened to them. We’re three to four weeks behind.

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby

Scott Kirby, United Airlines CEO, stated that there will be “ups and downs” and that the airline is ready to handle them. He also said the Delta variant “did not have an impact on bookings.”

The company’s chief financial officer, Andrew Nocella, anticipated business travel demand would be 40 to 45 percent off 2019 levels in the third quarter, according to Airline Weekly.

Chalet Hotels CEO Sanjay Sethi

On the first quarter earnings call, Sanjay Sethi (CEO of Chalet Hotels), stated that “Overall our view is domestic business travel will return in [the 3rd quarter] to at minimum 50 percent-60 percent of pre COVID numbers.” However, international travel will likely have a delay of several quarters.

Sethi said that corporate travel accounts for as much as 25% of the business.

Ben Smith, CEO Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM CEO Benjamin Smith’s “hopeful” outlook the U.S. would reopen to European travelers — there is no set timeline — was the most upbeat part of the airline group’s second quarter earnings call with respect to business travel.

The airline had planned to fly up to 70% of its pre-pandemic capacity during the third quarter. However, the domestic demand for business travel is likely to plummet. As part of the bailout package, France ordered that the airline not resume flights on routes where a competing train service takes less than 2 hours.

Steven Zaat (Air France-KLM chief financial officer) stated that the company’s French-language network is “unstoppable” and will never go back.

Bain & Co.

Bain & Co., a consulting company is not a travel business. However, it’s the type of consultancy that hotels and airlines heavily rely upon. The company announced plans in July to cut business travel emissions by 35 percent per employee over the next five years. This plan, however was promoted more to reduce global warming than it was to cut costs due the pandemic.

Global Business Travel Association

Global Business Travel Association predicts that corporate travel expenditures will fall to $1.24 Trillion in 2024. This is a decrease from 2019’s peak of $1.43 Trillion.

This forecast was incorporated into a Bloomberg report where a survey of 45 large business across the U.S., Europe, and Asia showed 84 percent of the respondents expected to cut travel costs post-pandemic. The majority of respondents expected a reduction in travel expenses between 20-40 percent.

Deutsche Bank was also included in the Bloomberg survey. It predicted a sharp difference in client-facing meetings spending and internal meetings spending. While client-related travel is expected to recover at 90 percent in 2019, internal travel could only return to 30% of its pre-pandemic level.

Bill Gates

The boldest and best-reported business travel prediction came from Bill Gates (a part owner of Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts), Microsoft founder.

“My prediction would be that over 50 percent of business travel and over 30 percent of days in the office will go away,” Gates said at the New York Times’ Dealbook conference.

Publiated at Tue 07 Sep 2021 22.19:35 +0000